Kelly Wirges Diamond and her husband both know the benefits of being self-employed. Among them: flexibility, control and pride in growing their own businesses. They also know the challenges.
“We are 100% responsible for our insurance,” she says, “so we are always looking for affordable options.”
She found one at her longtime dental office, Premier Dental in southwest Omaha. Its Premier Advantage Plan offers access to what she calls “affordable, quality dental care.”
“We know dental work can be expensive. We want to do what’s best for our patients and their care,” Kara Nielsen, front office coordinator, says of the clinic’s dental program.
For an annual fee, participants receive two comprehensive exams a year that include a cleaning, X-rays and a fluoride treatment. The program also offers discounts on additional cleanings, laser teeth whitening, crowns, veneers, implants, dentures/partials, Invisalign and other dental services.
Periodontal patients (those who require deeper cleaning for an active infection and/or extra build-up underneath the gums), have the option of a plan that pays for four exams and treatments, plus offers the same discount opportunities as the traditional plan.
“With periodontal patients, a lot of times insurance will only pay a percentage of a periodontal cleaning,” Nielsen says.
There are no yearly maximums, deductibles, co-pays, claim forms, pre-authorizations or pre-existing condition limitations with the Premier Advantage Plan, she says. There is no waiting period either.
“The minute you purchase this plan, you have all of the benefits,” Nielsen says.
The plan, she says, can be a good fit for small business owners who aren’t able to offer traditional dental insurance to employees, as well as the unemployed or self-employed, like Wirges Diamond.
Beyond affordability and ease of use (Premier Dental takes care of the paperwork), she says her Premier Advantage Plan encourages her to keep up with regular checkups.
“Without the plan, it would be very easy to postpone those all-important dental appointments,” Wirges Diamond says.
Practice owner Dan Beninato, D.D.S., says the plan encourages prevention and proactivity, which can save patients money (plus time and pain). “As dental problems worsen, the care and treatment to fix them can get substantially more time-consuming and expensive,” Dr. Beninato says.
Wirges Diamond admits that she still has some trepidation about visiting the dentist. Her Premier Advantage Plan doesn’t help with that – but the staff does.
“The entire Premier Dental team makes it a positive experience,” she says.
Learn more at www.premiersmile.com or call 402-718-8741.
Dental discount plans vs. dental insurance: How to compare the two
• What is the annual insurance premium?
• What are the coverage maximums?
• Does coverage begin immediately or is there a waiting period?
• Are anticipated procedures (i.e., cosmetic dentistry, implants, bone grafting, etc.) covered?
• Does the policy provide orthodontic benefits? If so, are there restrictions?
