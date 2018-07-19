Welcoming a new baby is one of the most joyous experiences in life. It also can be one of the most overwhelming. If you find your head spinning, don’t worry. With a little planning, and by completing our Top 5 New Baby Tasks, you’ll find yourself prepared and able to enjoy this special time.
Choose a pediatrician
You should choose a pediatrician by the seventh month of pregnancy. This allows you to make an informed decision versus one made in the haste and excitement following birth. Schedule a “get to know you” meeting with any prospective pediatrician. Children’s Physicians pediatricians do not charge for this initial visit. Compile a checklist of questions to ask during the visit, including if the doctor is board-certified, what hospitals or medical facilities the doctor affiliates with and the hours of operation. Interview as many doctors as needed until you find one who is trustworthy, qualified and compassionate. In addition, check with your health insurance to make sure your choice is covered under your plan.
Install a car seat
Nebraska law requires that newborns be secured in a car safety seat when leaving the hospital, so buying and installing a car seat is a must. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants ride in a rear-facing car seat or rear-facing convertible seat from the moment they leave the hospital until age 2. Approximately 80 percent of car safety seats are installed incorrectly, so it’s a good idea to get yours properly fitted by a car safety seat technician. Never place a rear-facing car seat in the front seat of a car that has an airbag.
Prepare a sleeping space for baby
Good sleeping habits are important for baby’s health and well-being. An important part of establishing these sleep habits is baby’s sleep environment. Your baby should sleep in his or her own crib – not on a pillow, an air mattress, a cushion or loose bedding. The crib should have a firm mattress with a tight-fitted sheet. Never have your baby sleep in bed with you. Bed-sharing can put your baby at greater risk for entrapment and suffocation. Place your baby on his or her back to sleep to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Your baby will sleep best in a room that is quiet, dark and at a slightly cool temperature.
Purchase necessary breastfeeding or bottle-feeding supplies
While both breast milk and formula provide all of the nourishment your baby will need to thrive during the first four to six months of life, experts believe that breast milk is the best milk. Whatever choice works best for you and your baby, make sure you have the proper supplies ready to go before baby arrives. If breastfeeding, you will need nursing pads and nursing bras. If you are breastfeeding and going back to work, you will need a breast pump, milk storage bags, bottles, newborn nipples and brushes. If bottle feeding, you will need only the bottles, nipples and a cleaning brush. Once baby arrives, if you have questions or concerns about breastfeeding, you can make an appointment with a Children’s Physicians board-certified lactation consultant, even if you are not a current patient.
Purchase other necessary supplies
While everyone will have a slightly different view regarding what supplies are indeed “necessary,” most will agree that diapers, onesies/footies, infant soap/shampoo, a nasal aspirator, fingernail/toenail clippers and blankets are true necessities. You can meet all of your baby’s immediate needs with these purchases. Other items can be bought after baby arrives on an as-needed basis.
By completing these five tasks, you’ll be prepared to welcome home your new bundle of joy. Children’s Hospital & Medical Center also will offer a Parenting U class specific to preparing for your newborn. Join us on Aug. 6 to learn expert advice from Dr. Pat Specht on what to do before your little one arrives.
