The road to becoming a parent is exciting, heartwarming and, admittedly, a little scary. It doesn’t matter how much training you have.
In this interview with Megann Sauer, M.D., a pediatrician at Boys Town Pediatrics, we talk about becoming a parent for the first time and share details about an event that’s focused on baby and you.
Q. What was your biggest concern during pregnancy?
A. My biggest concern was that my kids would be healthy. I had twins, so I was worried about delivering them too early. I conquered my fear by listening to my doctor’s advice. I took care of myself by following a healthy diet and getting plenty of rest.
Every parent has concerns, but no one is alone. Doctors are here to help you through every part of the journey, so it is important to find a doctor that you trust and can easily access.
New and expecting parents are invited to attend the Boys Town Pediatrics Newborn Expo to meet some of the Boys Town Pediatrics pediatricians. At this free event, pediatricians will give short presentations on popular topics like breastfeeding and sleep patterns, allowing parents to learn and see how the pediatricians interact with patients.
Boys Town Pediatrics also offers free meet and greet appointments so parents can ask important questions about insurance, medical philosophy, after-hours care and more.
Q. What has been the most unexpected joy of being a parent?
A. The unconditional love given to me by my kids.
There is a lot that goes into parenting — shopping for clothes, providing support as your child develops, and so much more. Fortunately, the Omaha area is filled with resources to help with these everyday tasks so you can enjoy building a relationship with your child.
The Boys Town Pediatrics Newborn Expo is a one-stop shop for parenting resources with information on educational activities, nutrition and home safety – just to name a few.
Q. What is your advice for expecting parents?
A. Be good to yourself when you are pregnant. Do things that help you relax. Recharge yourself and surround yourself with supportive and positive people. Parenting is a lot of work, but it’s also joy-filled. Enjoy each stage – it all goes by very quickly!
Wellness is key for parents. Parents can start off on the right foot at the Boys Town Pediatrics Newborn Expo with massages, spa treatments, a photo booth and lots of giveaways. Not to mention, parents can walk away with peace of mind after attending the free car seat check being held in conjunction with the Expo.
IF YOU GO
When: Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Car seat check, 9 a.m. to noon.)
Where: Boys Town National Headquarters Building, 14100 Crawford St.
