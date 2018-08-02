It can be tough finding an affordable way to spend quality time with your family. Until now.
For less than $4 per person per show, a membership to The Rose Theater, Omaha's only performing arts venue for young people, gives families the opportunity to see seven live shows in the 2018-19 season.
The Rose lineup shines a spotlight on stories of courage and personal adventure with seven hour-long main stage shows and two premium main stage shows that run about two hours with an intermission. The Rose’s First Stage program for very young children returns with two interactive shows performed on the theater’s smaller Hitchcock Stage.
Building on more than 70 years of inspiring a love of theater in young people, The Rose’s new season brings audiences along on journeys with characters who push beyond their own limits, challenge the world around them, face their fears and succeed despite adversity. In addition, recent upgrades to the theater’s lighting and sound system will make the theater-going experience even more enjoyable. Here are the seven shows included in a Rose membership:
1. "Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt"
2. "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"
3. "Goosebumps: The Musical – The Phantom of the Auditorium"
4. "Return to Niobrara"
5. "The Doll Maker’s Gift"
6. "Winnie the Pooh"
7. "Dragons Love Tacos"
In addition, families can add two premium shows and two First Stage shows for very young children to their family membership.
The premium shows − "Elf the Musical" and Roald Dahl’s "Matilda" − immerse larger-than-life characters into whole new environments for a theater experience that is both hysterical and moving. Two classic children’s tales − "The Little Engine That Could" and "Thumbelina" − in the First Stage series introduce very young children to the world of theater.
“Studies show time after time that young people who attend live theater performances show greater empathy; they are better at understanding what other people think and feel,” says Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick. “What a wonderful gift to give to your children, particularly in this day and age.''
The nine main stage shows in the 2018-19 season introduce topics such as understanding others, persistence, community, exploration, environmentalism, heritage and multiculturalism.
“These are all stories about characters that are trying to gain access to or mastery of the rules of a specific community, oftentimes one that is not naturally their own,” Gutschick says. “That’s really an emergent theme that links these shows together and shares an important message with our community.”
