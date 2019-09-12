20190911_mom_sc_mangelsens(2)(2)

The 42nd Annual Witches Tea will feature Halloween-themed crafts and games, a bounce house and a costume contest.

Crafts, carnival games and a costume contest with prizes are brewing for little zombies, goblins and ghouls at David M. Mangelsen’s annual Witches Tea. The hobby store’s Halloween experts are stirring up family fun for The Great Halloween Haunt at The Durham Museum, too. Then it’s on to Thanksgiving and the December holidays, when the elves at Mangelsen’s join those at The Durham for Christmas at Union Station.

42nd Annual Witches Tea

Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

David M. Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St.

This is one of Omaha’s longest-running family-friendly Halloween events, according to Brandy Sage, director of marketing for Mangelsen’s. “And best of all, it’s free.” Activities include Halloween-themed crafts and games, a bounce house and a costume contest. The costume contest — for all ages — starts at 1 p.m. and no preregistration is required. Age categories are 0-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-16, 17 and older. Winners in each category will receive $30, $20 and $10 gift cards to Mangelsen’s. Food will be available for purchase from vendors, as well as from Farm House Cafe & Bakery adjacent to Mangelsen’s.

The Great Halloween Haunt with ManGHOULsen’s at The Durham Museum

Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Join us for for a frightfully fun evening! Come in costume and trick-or-treat with historical characters throughout the museum. Make a craft with the ManGHOULsen’s Crew and tour the Haunted Train and Cobweb Caboose — if you dare! Stop by the Swanson “Ghoulery” for a ghostly good time playing Boo Bowling, the Witch Hat Toss and Frankenstein Operation. Visit the Creepy Curator’s lab and have a blast doing spooky experiments with Dr. Oxygen. End the night with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s dance troupe, The Moving Company, and a costume conga line.

Christmas at Union Station & Mangelsen’s Craft Corner

Nov. 29

The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Christmas at Union Station begins with one of Omaha’s most beloved holiday traditions: the annual tree lighting ceremony the Friday after Thanksgiving. After the community countdown, head for David M. Mangelsen’s Craft Corner for holiday crafts; enjoy live music by school and community groups; plus visit with Santa. Admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and younger and museum members. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the Food Bank for the Heartland through Conagra Brands’ Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.

After the Christmas tree lighting at The Durham Museum, head for David M. Mangelsen’s Craft Corner for holiday crafts. 

Family Night With Santa

Dec. 3, 10, 17

The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

During the busy holiday season, The Durham makes it easy for families to create special memories. Drop by to share your child’s wish list with Santa and say hello to his trusty reindeer, create a kid-friendly holiday craft at the David M. Mangelsen’s Craft Corner, and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. Family Night With Santa is included with regular museum admission and free for museum members. Watch for details at durhammuseum.org and mangelsens.com.

