Happy New Year!
What? You don’t consider August the start of the new year? Look at the stores, the commercials, the newspaper inserts. The start of a new school year is upon us. And with the new school year comes an exciting time at The Rose Theater: the beginning of a new year of classes!
In 2020, The Rose is looking forward to a new, larger education facility and expanded opportunities for students to grow their talent, skills and performance techniques.
Registration is now open for The Rose’s new slate of classes for ages 2 to 18, whether beginner or seasoned pro.
While it might not be Jan. 1, this is the perfect time to make a few resolutions.
Give it a try
Our introduction to dance and movement classes are designed for our youngest artists. Older students can take triple-threat classes in ballet, tap, jazz and more. Saturday morning creative drama classes themed around popular movies and books give students the ideal entrance to acting over eight weeks.
Enroll in something new
It might be a dance class in a genre you haven’t explored or one of many DRAMA at The Rose acting classes, but it is always exciting to stretch your imagination and your skills with something new. Classes are offered after school and Saturdays at several locations. The Rose’s drama and dance programs feature a progression of classes that allow students a solid introduction to the arts along with a pathway to improve their skills while working with professional teaching artists.
Audition
Whether you want to try out for The Dance Lab competition team, show off your triple-threat skills in Rose Brigade, participate in a work devised by you and your friends in a Teens ‘N’ Theater production or step into the spotlight in a mainstage production, we encourage you to go for it! You never know what might happen. Rose classes will help you prepare for auditions at school, in the community, at college — and maybe even Broadway itself.
Go one step beyond
Have you always taken The Rose’s after-school drama classes, but stopped short of doing a production class that culminates in a full performance on stage? Have you participated in a group voice class, but haven’t ventured into a private lesson? Have you ever wondered what an intensive acting technique class might offer? The Rose offers classes in a safe, friendly environment led by working professionals who can share the ins and outs of performing in the “real world.”
Be in a show
Many classes culminate in a production. Taking your first few steps on the stage? Try “Sherlock Holmes & the First Baker Street Irregular” (written by The Rose’s playwright-in-residence Brian Guehring) or “Shrek the Musical Jr.” production classes, which will put a full-fledged student show on our smaller Hitchcock Stage. Have you always dreamed of performing on the mainstage? Check out our dance or musical theater classes, all of which end with a full performance, complete with lights, costumes and more. Want to strut your stuff in front of industry professionals? Audition for The Rose Brigade!
Discover all the things The Rose has to offer this fall by visiting rosetheater.org. Use the Class Filter Tool to help you find the perfect class, based on your age and interests. Get ready, get set — GROW!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.