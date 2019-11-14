As they enter their teens, children outgrow the styles of their younger days for clothes, music, movies. Their living space is no different. With style and function in mind, here are seven tips from Interiors Joan & Associates for updating your teen’s bedroom.
1. Painting is the quickest and most cost-effective way to update a space. Neutral colors like gray give your teen’s room a timeless look, while bolder colors — teal, lavender, deep sapphire, raspberry or metallics — provide a colorful yet sophisticated feel.
2. Step away from the themed rooms of younger childhood — go for “grown-up” design elements with bold textures and colors. Add pops of sparkle with light fixtures and play with print patterns on window treatments and pillows.
3. Incorporate space for studying. Include a spot for lounging and reading, but make sure to establish a dedicated area for homework with ample lighting, comfortable seating, a hard writing surface and plenty of room for supplies.
4. Choose bedding that coordinates with different accents to easily change styles as time goes by. Custom bedding can create just the right look and functionality for you and your child, with options like easy washable fabrics and fun fur accents and decorative trims and throw pillows.
5. Make sure the lighting fixture is to scale for the space and lights the room adequately. Consider upgrading to LED bulbs or adding can lights to avoid dark corners and allow comfortable reading.
6. Wall coverings are on trend right now; incorporate this strong design element to make a statement.
7. Built-in shelving and other organizational elements can help tidy your teen’s space. Give them the space and tools to keep their belongings organized by displaying them, storing them or hanging them in closets.
