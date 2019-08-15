Choosing the right dental practice is key to good oral health.
Dr. Daniel Beninato of Omaha’s Premier Dental says a dentist who takes a preventive rather than a wait-and-see approach can save your child’s teeth.
The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that oral hygiene habits begin by age 1 and include biannual exams.
“Establishing dental care for your child at an early age helps us identify any early developmental issues and teaches children that going to the dentist isn’t a scary, unpleasant experience,” Beninato says.
“What’s more, kids who understand the importance of dental hygiene are more likely to take better care of their teeth and gums into adulthood.”
Dental disease causes school-age kids to miss more than 51 million hours of school every year, the American Dental Association reports. An unhealthy mouth can lead to bigger, more serious health problems, including heart disease and diabetes.
“Choosing a dentist is one of the most important decisions you can make for your family,” Beninato says. “A lifetime of oral health is key to a lifetime of overall health.”
During twice-a-year cleanings and exams, a dentist should check for gum disease and cavities, he says.
A dentist using the latest technology can catch cavities in their earliest stages with a laser cavity detection device, which helps maintain and keep the tooth structure.
Other considerations in selecting the right family dentist:
- What services are offered? Does the office have the expertise and experience to handle all areas of dentistry under one roof?
- Does the office offer simultaneous appointments for multiple family members?
- Is the office environment inviting to children? Premier Dental, for example, has a special family area with a kid-friendly vibe.
- Is the team experienced in providing dental care for all ages, from infancy to adulthood?
- Does the office use state-of-the-art dental equipment and technology? Look for 3D digital impressions, same-day crowns and 3D X-rays.
- Does the team participate in continuing education? What knowledge and expertise does the staff have in new technologies and treatments?
- Does the dental practice offer cosmetic dental services, with before-and-after photos of actual patients?
- Do the dentists believe in a preventive approach to oral health?
The right dentist can be there for your family members as they grow.
“There is nothing I enjoy more than watching my patients go through the stages of life, from toddlers to teenagers to adults with children of their own,” Beninato says.
For more information on Premier Dental, visit www.premiersmile.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.