There’s no denying the countless benefits of a good exercise routine – lower cholesterol and blood pressure, decreased body fat, increased blood and oxygen flow, the list goes on. However, there is more to a healthy child than the ability to successfully run a mile.
Take a comprehensive approach: Consider your child's nutrition, home environment and mental health, as well.
A healthy home
A safe home is a healthy home – a place where a child can learn and play with minimal risk of injury. Outdoor play is a huge part of a child’s life, so it’s important to prepare your yard and your child for safe fun in the sun.
The first line of defense is teaching children to protect themselves. Explain the boundaries they should follow (especially if there is not a fence defining these boundaries) and educate on the importance of precautions like looking both ways before crossing the street and wearing a helmet when biking, scootering or roller skating.
Sometimes it’s hard to focus on safety during play, so there are steps that parents can take to keep children safe.
- Always have a responsible adult supervising playtime.
- If you have a pool, surround it with a high fence or barrier that has a self-closing latch and gate.
- When cooking outdoors, screen the grill so children cannot touch the hot surfaces.
- Store sharp materials with the pointed end facing down.
Top-notch nutrition
Kids are constantly growing, so a healthy diet is essential. One of the key components of a healthy diet is balance. This means making sure your child is receiving a variety of nutrients: proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins.
If you’re one of the many parents who struggle with picky eaters, the idea of a well-balanced mealtime might seem like a fantasy. You can make it a reality with these tips.
- If you can, start introducing unique foods in the toddler age. Don’t have separate “kid foods” and “adult foods.”
- Make foods in a variety of ways to see what your child likes. For example, if you’d like your child to eat sweet potatoes, you could try introducing them on multiple occasions as sweet potato fries, sweet potato chips or mashed sweet potatoes.
As your child gets older, start preparing him or her to lead a healthy lifestyle independently. Don’t just provide healthy foods, but teach your child how to plan, shop for and prepare a well-balanced meal.
A healthy state of mind
Just as you teach your children to take care of their bodies, also teach them to take care of their minds.
- Explain the importance of healthy sleep habits. Sleep helps recharge both the body and the mind, both of which need to be in tiptop shape for a continuously growing and learning child.
- Encourage your children to express themselves. This may be through keeping a journal, contacting a helpline to talk through an emotional challenge or dedicating himself or herself to a hobby.
- Help your child by asking him or her to help others. Volunteering can help kids learn to see the world through a new lens, build self-confidence and learn new things that might help with career decisions down the road.
How does a parent do it all?
This might seem like a lot to keep track of, but Omaha is teeming with resources for caring parents just like you. From dietitians in grocery stores to nonprofits distributing free smoke detectors, the people of this city are sitting at the edges of their seats to help you and your family.
Some of these groups are coming together Aug. 4 on the Boys Town Campus at 139th and Pacific Streets for the free Healthy Family Field Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can learn all about the resources available to you and your family while having a fun-filled day.
For more information, visit www.BoysTownPediatrics.org
