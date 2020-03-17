I’ve always had mixed feelings about sleepovers. Generally, I used to love when my kids went to someone else’s house, but I struggled when we hosted them at ours.
When kids are little, they tend to be needy. Girls scream their excitement and boys wrestle into all the breakable things. All of it was loud and in my way. It was easier not to deal with it.
But something changed when my daughters reached tween-hood. Now that my kids are getting older, sleepovers have become less of an inconvenient hassle and more of a way to get involved in their ever-busying lives.
True, middle school girls can be just as loud as their younger versions — maybe even louder. But they also seem more self-contained. They’re not making commotion in our living spaces. Instead, they’re content to giggle and prank in private. They listen better and go to bed when I tell them to. And they prefer to hide out in bedrooms rather than beg me to walk them through a new craft every five minutes.
Oh, and they sleep in!
And when they’re not doing these things, they give me glimpses of who they’re becoming, of the things that are important to them and the kinds of friends my kids are choosing.
For example, a couple months ago, my oldest daughter, Stella, brought home three friends for the night. We’d braved Costco together and turned the music way up on the way home. When we walked in the door, I expected them to run for the hot tub or hoard snacks in the basement while they gossiped about boys. Instead, they sat down in the living room with me, sharing details of their social lives I wasn’t expecting. We’ve reached an age where they’re hungry to talk. No longer shy and reserved, they willingly open up and share.
Maybe my own daughters are leading the way, since we talk about everything, but I suspect it has something to do with their age. These tweens and new teens are experiencing the world with freshly opened eyes. They’re stepping into every day a little more independently than the last. And they’re looking for guidance, reassurance and safe spaces.
I’m beyond grateful that my house has become a safe space.
And even more than that, I’m grateful for the chance to get to know these influencers in my daughters’ lives. As Stella and Scarlett become more independent of Zach and me, they lean more and more into their friends and their opinions. I’m impressed with who my daughters have chosen as friends; who they’ve let into their circle of influence.
But to be honest, I wouldn’t have felt so great about any of it if I didn’t know their friends as well as I do. Sometimes their heart is hidden beneath middle school antics and boy craziness. As I’ve gotten past those outer layers, I’m impressed and a little surprised to find solid gold beneath.
My still-young boys have benefited from this shift as well. Zach and I are noticing the benefits of opening our doors and our communication to all the friends. Our once quiet and friend-free house is now crawling with children. Our weekends are full of people and noise and laughter. And our lives are bursting with friendship and hope for all the ages and stages left to come.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.