Birthdays were a big deal in my house growing up, so I always envisioned making them extra special for my children.
Something I wasn’t necessarily prepared for yet were kid birthday parties. I figured these type of parties would start by the time my daughter was in first grade, but the reality hit me sooner than expected. As much as I tried to convince my almost 4-year-old for a special day with mommy and daddy, she insisted on a party with her friends.
As a planner, my mind went into over-drive thinking of the cost, the space, the food and the mind-boggling logistics leading up to a party for 20 4-year-olds. To add to my growing anxiety, my daughter recently attended birthday parties at the Trampoline Park, Swimtastic and Clara’s Closest, so the odds of this party being fun and unique were not in my favor.
But I’m proud to admit that, after a successful event celebrating my newly minted 4-year-old, I’ve learned a thing or two about throwing a fabulous and cost-effective party, as well as things I won’t be doing again. I’m here to pass that wisdom along to you.
1. Go as cheap as possible, especially when they’re young. My biggest struggle with this party to begin with was the thought of having to shell out a crap ton of money for a bunch of tiny humans who would never remember it. So the question is, "How do you have a fun party for the kids and make it inexpensive for you?" My first thought was our backyard, but having 20 tiny humans prance through my house as they navigate their way to our bathroom was not my idea of fun — nor was cleaning that said toilet after they left. One of the things my family loves about Omaha is the variety of public parks. Since it was August, I made the decision to host it at a Splash Pad near our home. Score for free public parks.
2. Keep it short. In this situation, one of the greatest attributes of toddlers is their short attention span. Our party started at 10 a.m. and was over by 11:30 a.m. It was the perfect amount of time for the kids and the parents. I went back and forth with serving lunch but then I thought about rule number one. If you’re wondering, I did feed the children something and it was much more exciting than cake...it was Popsicles. Score for cheap, toddler-approved food.
3. Be creative with being simple. I know that sounds counter-intuitive, but if we use our imagination, the possibilities are endless. Don’t live near a splash pad? Have your party at the nearest park and host a picnic. Have a scavenger hunt somewhere. Host a craft station in your back yard. Have a dress-up tea party. You can make it fun at a minimal cost if you allow yourself to think outside the box. We ended up bringing a T-ball set, bubbles and water balloons. The kids had more fun with that than the actual splash pad. Remember, it’s okay to keep things simple. And, for the record, the parents loved it too.
4. Always try to invite everyone (if you can). I didn’t know all the kids we invited and that’s okay. I invited every single child in her class. I heard back from so many parents thanking us for the invite, even if they couldn’t make it. In the process, I met so many great parents and their sweet little ones. We need more inclusion in this world and it starts with us being the example.
5. Don’t give in to what other parents are doing. I wish I had followed this rule more closely. Months ago, a good friend of mine was complaining about the crap her kids get from goody bags. She was right; 99% of the time it's useless stuff that takes up room in your house that you end up throwing away when your kids are sleeping. Here’s my idea for future parties — in lieu of goody bags, donate to a charity that’s near and dear to your heart and let the kids know where that money is going. If it’s the Humane Society, print out a picture of an animal so they understand the difference they're making. It’s a win-win for everyone involved — less planning on your end, less useless crap for the parents and the kids learn a valuable lesson in giving back.
You really can throw a fabulous and cost-effective party your child will love and talk about for months and months. You don't need a big over-the-top party. As parents, have we ever stopped to ask ourselves why we throw these type of parties for our kids? Do we want our children to have a special day or do we want to seem like the mom who can do it all?
Whatever the reason, if we all made an attempt to scale things back, I can guarantee our kids would be just as happy. At the end of the day, all they want is our love and affection. The best part? It costs nothing.
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
