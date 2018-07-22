Molly Cavanaugh's kids are thrilled about summer vacation.

"They have visions of all-day pajama parties spent in front of a rotating buffet of screens. They think morning cartoons will seamlessly segue into an afternoon movie matinee — all while they enjoy unfettered access to their tablet devices...So it came as little surprise to me — but a blindsiding event to my kids — when, on the first Monday of summer vacation, I posted the rules for the next 10 weeks on the kids’ bulletin board."