It’s a season for sharing love and kindness. Pick up a few small stones on a walk with your kids for this simple at-home craft.

What you'll need:

  • Paint markers
  • Small rocks
  • Paper
  • Pencil

What you'll do:

First, select a rock, a phrase and a few favorite colors. Then, using the paint markers, color any background designs. Wait for the design to dry completely.

Once it's dry, draw on a word or phrase expressing kindness or encouragement. Tip: Trace your rock on a blank piece of paper and draw a few mock-up design ideas to make sure the word or phrase fits perfectly on the size of the rock. Some optional phrases include:

• You matter.

• You are my sunshine.

• You are not alone.

• You inspire me.

• Keep growing, keep glowing.

• You make the world a better place.

• Life is tough. So are you.

• You got this.

• You are a rock star.

• You light up my life.

• Inhale courage, exhale fear.

• You are perfect in every way.

• You are enough.

Finally, share your completed rocks with friends or place them in a public place, such as a park, for someone to find.

***

This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started