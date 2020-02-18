It’s a season for sharing love and kindness. Pick up a few small stones on a walk with your kids for this simple at-home craft.
What you'll need:
- Paint markers
- Small rocks
- Paper
- Pencil
What you'll do:
First, select a rock, a phrase and a few favorite colors. Then, using the paint markers, color any background designs. Wait for the design to dry completely.
Once it's dry, draw on a word or phrase expressing kindness or encouragement. Tip: Trace your rock on a blank piece of paper and draw a few mock-up design ideas to make sure the word or phrase fits perfectly on the size of the rock. Some optional phrases include:
• You matter.
• You are my sunshine.
• You are not alone.
• You inspire me.
• Keep growing, keep glowing.
• You make the world a better place.
• Life is tough. So are you.
• You got this.
• You are a rock star.
• You light up my life.
• Inhale courage, exhale fear.
• You are perfect in every way.
• You are enough.
Finally, share your completed rocks with friends or place them in a public place, such as a park, for someone to find.
This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
