This summer is anything but normal and carefree. We’re all getting a little stir crazy. The days are blurring, and we’re lacking a change of scenery and a change of pace. Our kids are getting restless, frustrated and bored.
We’re trying our best to entertain while our normal summertime activities, routines, hobbies and vacations have been put on hold — or cancelled altogether. We need a little structure and something our kids can look forward to. Shake up the boredom with a fun and engaging daily activity — something for every day of the week.
1. Make it Monday. Pick a hands-on activity to accomplish each Monday with your kids. This could be an arts-and-crafts adventure with clay, paint, jewelry-making or sewing. Maybe make bubbles from household items, or tie-dye t-shirts. You could even find a building or constructing project, too.
2. Thinking Tuesday. Find some great STEM activities for your kids. This could mean conducting a science experiment, playing with a sensory bin, building Legos or planting seeds to watch them grow. You could also introduce your kids to your favorite childhood books, learn a new language together or have fun with Mad Libs and puzzles.
3. Water Wednesday. Hook up the hose and have a blast! Your kids can splash in the sprinkler, prune up in an inflatable pool, get wild with water balloons or go old-school with squirt guns. Adding a little water makes those hot summer days more bearable.
4. Creative Thursday. Put on a family theater production and have your kids write the script (they can adapt their favorite stories), create the music or soundtrack, pick out the costumes and construct the sets. If theater isn't your thing, hold an at-home dance recital, concert or magic show. Have them create the tickets, promotional materials and invites. Go a step further and write a weekly newspaper or create your own comic book.
5. Foodie Friday. Have an adventure in the kitchen where kids can practice basic cooking skills. You can teach them family food favorites or whip up new recipes. You could also find a favorite cooking show to watch together as well. We love “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” “Kids Baking Championship” and “Be Our Chef.”
6. Super Saturday. Saturdays are for family fun. Have a family picnic in your backyard or living room. Host a family movie night, complete with popcorn and sweet treats. Have a backyard camp out under the stars. You could even host a garden tea party and let the kids help plan or have a board game competition.
7. Selfless Sunday: Do something kind for someone else. Write a thank you note, do a chore without being asked or call someone who might want to hear from you.
While this summer won’t be the same, we can try and make the most of it and make some memories in the process.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.