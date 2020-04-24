If I’ve learned anything from quarantine life, it’s that I’m definitely no homeschool teacher.
It’s a tough job. And let’s be real here. I’m a single mama working a full-time gig that’s extremely busy due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s hard enough to manage my own ZOOM calls and workload, but add in my daughter’s virtual classes and online assignments, and I was feeling like a complete let down. I had so much guilt for not being more organized. I wanted to be the mom who had a color-coded schedule and activity plan for every day of homeschool — but that’s just not me.
Fortunately, I listened to some great advice from a teacher friend who reminded me that this is a difficult time for everyone and I am not alone. She said, “Take a deep breath and relax. Even if your daughter is only getting in one hour of instruction a day, you’re doing great. We will all be OK.”
And she was so right. It was the reassurance and encouragement I needed to help me remember I could still make our homeschool life memorable and educational.
Thanks to the creative ideas from many small businesses in the Omaha-metro area, I decided to turn this pandemic into an economy lesson for my daughter on the importance of supporting small businesses. It was so fun to talk to Stella about entrepreneurship and how anyone can start a business. She was excited to know our purchases were supporting a small business’ bottom line during what’s being called the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. She thought it was so cool we were helping someone else keep their dream alive.
I got the idea after seeing Corum’s Flowers in Council Bluffs promoting DIY flower arrangement kits on Facebook for kids and adults. I was surprised at how reasonably priced they were for fresh flowers, ranging from $15 to $25 for kits. I had always wanted to learn how to make flower arrangements, and I knew Stella would just love this idea. It was the perfect way to get creative during quarantine and teach my daughter a new skill. Corum’s Flowers even posts tutorial videos on its Facebook page, guiding you through every step of piecing the arrangement together. How cool is that?
We loved this DIY kit concept so much that we decided to support another local family-owned and operated business — Copps Pizza Company in Omaha. Stella and I rolled our own pizza dough and made our own homemade pizzas with a pizza-making kit from Copps. For less than $22, we made four, 8-inch personal sized pizzas with sausage, pepperoni and cheese. And let me just say, they were delicious!
This weekend, we can’t wait to get a Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit from Eileen’s Cookies and test our skills at cookie decorating.
Whether you want to try your hands at your own DIY craft kits from Create-ables Makers Space in Bellevue, dig for dinos with a kit from Party Pals of Omaha or get artsy with to-go pottery from That Pottery Place, there are so many ways to get creative during quarantine and still teach our kiddos something new.
While many of us are experiencing grief, it’s important to remember we still have the power to make the best out of every situation. Have some fun, don’t be so hard on yourself and embrace the extra time with your little learners.
***
Leia Baez, an Omaha native, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She’s divorced and has one daughter, who she considers her mini-me. Leia loves spending time with family, being a mentor and empowering others through motivational speaking. You can follow her on Twitter @LeiaBaez, email her at leiabaez26@gmail.com or read more about her at leiabaez.com.
