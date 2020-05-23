Taco Dip Cake

Is it a seven-layer taco dip? No, it’s a cake, made in seven layers with strawberries, coconut, white chocolate and cherries. Food coloring helps disguise the ingredients.

 HEIDI HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tex-Mex lovers will flip over this recipe. At first glance, your taste buds will be prepared for a seven-layer taco dip. At first bite, you’ll know you’ve been tricked — by cake in disguise!

WHAT YOU NEED

16- to 18-ounce box yellow cake mix (plus required ingredients)

3.4-ounce box instant vanilla pudding (plus required ingredients)

1 to 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ pounds fresh strawberries

2 cups coconut flakes

¼ cup white chocolate

8 maraschino cherries

1½ cups whipped cream

16-ounce tub vanilla frosting

Green, black and orange food coloring

Taco Dip Cake prep

In the end, this seven-layer dip cake will look like a taco salad.

WHAT YOU DO

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Coat two 9-inch round cake pans with cooking spray. Prepare the cake mix as directed; divide batter between the pans and bake as directed. Let cool on a rack.

2. For the refried beans, make the pudding as the label directs; fold in the cocoa powder until combined. Transfer to a large resealable plastic bag and refrigerate until ready to use.

3. For the salsa, cut strawberries into quarters, puree in a food processor and set aside.

4. For the lettuce, combine the coconut, 1 or 2 drops green food coloring and 2 teaspoons water in a resealable plastic bag; shake and massage to distribute the color.

5. For the cheese, melt white chocolate according to package directions in the microwave, stirring, until smooth. Stir in 3 to 4 drops orange food coloring. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag and snip a corner. Pipe the icing in lines back and forth on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow chocolate to harden in freezer.

6. For the olives, thinly slice the cherries; combine with 3 to 4 drops black food coloring in a resealable plastic bag and shake to distribute the color. Transfer to a paper towel and blot dry.

7. Stack the cakes and trim with a paring knife so that they are about 1½ inches smaller in diameter than your serving bowl. Transfer 1 cake to the bowl.

8. Pipe the pudding around the cake and up against the glass bowl.

9. For the sour cream, put the whipped cream in a resealable plastic bag. Pipe on top of the pudding and cake. Place the second cake on top.

10. For the guacamole, tint the frosting with 1 to 2 drops green food coloring. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag; pipe around the second cake layer.

11. Spoon the strawberry pulp on top of the cake and frosting.

12. Sprinkle the coconut on top of the strawberry layer. Break the orange white chocolate strands into small pieces; sprinkle on top of the coconut. Top with the darkened maraschino cherries. Serve and eat immediately.

Recipe adapted from foodnetwork.com

