A couple weeks ago, our lives were scheduled, organized and neatly coordinated into activities.
We had school five days a week, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There were practices on Mondays and Tuesdays, games on Saturdays, church on Thursdays and Sundays and doctor, dentist, vet and hair appointments all marked in my calendar. I knew what to expect and, even if we were usually running late, we knew what to do and where to go next.
That all changed with COVID-19 and our nationwide quarantine. Everyone landed at home for the foreseeable future, our schedules cleared and our lives emptied. This was quite the transition for my family of seven. We were used to sprinting from one thing to the next in order to make it to all our various commitments, so our slowing down felt more like a screeched halt into a brick wall.
It felt very much like yesterday we had a life and today, we have nothing.
We’re very thankful for the time we’re in and the accessibility technology allows, but screen time can get quickly out of hand when there is nothing on the schedule. There were a couple weeks of spring break where the kids slept till noon, ate lunch around 1 p.m., spent all day in front of a screen and stumbled to bed late and feral. Plus, all the downtime and cold gloomy weather made choosing video games and tablets the too-easy solution for boredom. Even though we went “back to school” this week and we’re navigating the bumpy waters of distance learning, there are still plenty of hours in the day to turn our lives into more chaos than usual.
So in this interim of normal life and activity, I’ve become an activity director for my children. I’m not just mom anymore. I am the keeper of calendars, the sultan of special activities and the director of directions. I hold the master key to all of it. Where we start, what we do next and how to end the day. Nothing gets by me and my notebook full of daily checklists and goals.
We start every morning with a meeting around breakfast, followed by a much-needed prayer for the day before we begin school. Depending on how long-distance learning lasts, we follow it with chores, instrument practices, art projects, structured P.E., silent reading and, weather-permitting, time outside. Once everything for the day has been completed, the children are released to play their video games and take a break on tablets.
I find the need to schedule mealtimes, too. In the early days of self-quarantining, I seemed to be constantly in the kitchen. Five kids eating breakfast and lunch at different times meant I was there from morning until supper cleanup. Refusing to spend our still-busy days as a waitress, we eat breakfast, lunch and dinner together. They are sprinkled between school and special classes and end with supper.
Then there are the evening activities. Family movie nights, game nights and getting to bed at a more normalized time mean I have to stay on top of everything. I traded my on-the-go-soccer-mom minivan for a clipboard and detailed notes of all that still has to get done.
Somehow we’ve found a way to stay busy — even at home. But one thing remains the same no matter if we’re in the middle of a global pandemic or rushing from one scheduled event to the other. When you have five kids, someone has to control the chaos.
And that someone is mom.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
