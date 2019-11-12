The kids at All Saints Grade School love having their own bank.
“It helps you learn about using money wisely,” third grader Ryan said.
Preschool through eighth graders get to make deposits each week at the Dundee Bank All Saints Branch. Holy Name has its own branch, too. They are modeled after successful bank-in-the-school projects at several other elementary schools across the state.
The Thayer County Elementary School Bank recently celebrated 10 years.
Last year, about 80% of the students at All-Saints participated and deposited about $1,200 into accounts at Dundee Bank. Some deposits were as small as 10 cents.
Students tell Principal Terri Bush they’re saving for cars, houses and their education. Saving money for high school is Sam’s goal. He’s in fifth grade.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for financial literacy and understanding the importance of saving and what it can mean for the future,’’ Bush said.
At All Saints, on South 10th Street, interested seventh graders go through an interview process to become tellers. Once they receive training, each week they take money from students and oversee deposits.
Seventh-grade teacher Amy Hornberg oversees all activities aligned with the bank.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Economic Education is part of the partnership, and provides the educational materials used by teachers at All Saints and Holy Name.
Student branches are designed to:
• Introduce the economic concept of saving early and reinforce the idea throughout the elementary curriculum.
• Demonstrate that saving should be part of a student’s personal finance plan for his or her future.
• Provide the opportunity to discover careers in banking and finance.
• Increase parental involvement through savings and banking activity.
Dundee created a sign and students step up to a window. The kids are rewarded with small prizes for making a deposit, which they love, too, Bush said.
Bush said she communicates with families through newsletters and announcements leading up to every week children can put money in the bank.
“The bank people are so nice, and they keep our money safe,’’ said seventh grader Priva.
Deposits remain at Dundee Bank until the account is closed by a parent.
