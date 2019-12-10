20181205_new_novinpics184

Charlotte Lolley, 5, talks to Santa Claus at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Santa Claus is coming to town. Here is a list of places in the Omaha area that are hosting the man in the red suit.

Did we miss one? Email event details to ashlee.coffey@owh.com.​

Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s 

Enjoy a magical Christmas village offering free photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.

Where: Bass Pro Shop, 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Cabela’s 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista.

When: Every day until Dec. 24. Hours vary.

Cost: Free

For more information on this event at Bass Pro Shop, click here. For the Cabela's event, click here.

Visit Santa's Workshop in La Vista

Come visit with Santa, explore his workshop and enjoy treats and other fun holiday activities.

Where: La Vista Falls Clubhouse, 8305 Park View Boulevard.

When: To see a schedule, click here.

Santa at Oak View Mall

Visit Santa on the lower level of the mall near Encore Shoes.

Where: Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St.

When: Now through Dec. 24. Hours vary.

Cost: Prices vary.

For more information on this event, click here.

Santa's Workshop at Nebraska Furniture Mart

Meet Santa at Nebraska Furniture Mart. The first 100 kids will receive a free gift. The event will also include a hot chocolate bar, crafts and games. 

Where: Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St.

When: Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

Santa at Regency Court

Visit Santa at Regency Court.

Where: Regency Court, 178 Regency Parkway

When: Now through Dec. 23. Hours vary.

Cost: Prices vary.

For more information on this event, click here.

Santa at Westroads

Take a photo with Santa at Westroads Mall near Von Maur.

Where: Westroads Mall, 1000 California St.

When: Now through Dec. 24. Hours vary.

Cost: $34.99-$44.99

For more information on this event or to reserve your spot, click here.

Santa’s Workshop

Take a photo with Santa at Shadow Lake Towne Center.

Where: Located next to Dream Dress Express, 7775 Olson Dr., Papillion

When: Through Dec. 24. Hours vary.

Cost: Prices vary.

For more information on this event, click here.

Santa's Magic Show at Omaha Children's Museum

Santa's Magic is a winter wonderland with characters like the Snow Queen and Santa himself. This is an interactive program that includes lights, music and Santa's arrival.

Where: Omaha Children's Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

When: Now through Dec. 23.

Cost: Santa's Magic is free with museum admission, which is $12 for seniors 60 and older, $13 for kids and adults and free for kids younger than 24 months. The show does require a timed ticket due to limited seating in each show. Guests can get tickets near the exhibit prior to show time.

For more information on this event, click here.

Visit with Santa during Lights of Aksarben

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their final stop in Stinson Park. The event will include a heated tent, free horse and carriage rides, free face painting, free food and drink and more. 

Where: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 2232 S. 64th St. 

When: Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Cost: Free

For more information about this event, click here.

Santa visits Costco

Bring a friend to meet Santa, take a selfie and enjoy a cookie. Non-members are welcome.

Where: Costco, 12515 Portside Parkway in La Vista

When: Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. 

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

See Santa at Christmas at Union Station

Santa will visit the museum Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays in December leading up to Christmas. Families can also create holiday crafts and watch live performances by local choirs and ensembles.

Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

When: Tuesdays through Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays through Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays through Dec. 22 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Museum admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3- 12; and free for members and children age 2 and under

For more information on this event, click here.

Story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Come for a special storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside of Santa’s Workshop.

When: Dec. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Located next to Dream Dress Express, 7775 Olson Dr., Papillion

Cost: Free

For more information on this event, click here.

Supper with Santa

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a trip to the zoo for families to enjoy a spaghetti dinner, activities, storytime and pictures.

Where: Scott Aquarium Conference Center, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St.

When: Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Pre-registration is required. Cost is $23 for members; $28 for non-members; and is free for children 2 and under.

For more information on this event, click here.

Santa at Countryside Village

Come in and take a picture with Santa. Santa experiences are 20 minutes.

Where: Countryside Village, 8724 Countryside Plaza

When: Through Dec. 24. Call to schedule an appointment. 

Cost: $45 For more information, click here.

Santa party at the Sorensen Library

Santa will make a special stop at the Sorensen Library. Kids can enjoy a storytime, crafts, games, a bounce house and visit with Santa.

Where: Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St. 

When: Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

Holiday lights in Omaha through the years:

Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription