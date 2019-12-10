Santa Claus is coming to town. Here is a list of places in the Omaha area that are hosting the man in the red suit.
Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s
Enjoy a magical Christmas village offering free photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.
Where: Bass Pro Shop, 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Cabela’s 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista. When: Every day until Dec. 24. Hours vary.
Visit Santa's Workshop in La Vista
Come visit with Santa, explore his workshop and enjoy treats and other fun holiday activities.
Where: La Vista Falls Clubhouse, 8305 Park View Boulevard. When: To see a schedule, click here. Santa at Oak View Mall
Visit Santa on the lower level of the mall near Encore Shoes.
Where: Oak View Mall, 3001 S. 144th St. When: Now through Dec. 24. Hours vary.
here. Santa's Workshop at Nebraska Furniture Mart
Meet Santa at Nebraska Furniture Mart. The first 100 kids will receive a free gift. The event will also include a hot chocolate bar, crafts and games.
Where: Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St. When: Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
here. Santa at Regency Court
Visit Santa at Regency Court.
Where: Regency Court, 178 Regency Parkway When: Now through Dec. 23. Hours vary.
here. Santa at Westroads
Take a photo with Santa at Westroads Mall near Von Maur.
Where: Westroads Mall, 1000 California St. When: Now through Dec. 24. Hours vary.
here. Santa’s Workshop
Take a photo with Santa at Shadow Lake Towne Center.
Where: Located next to Dream Dress Express, 7775 Olson Dr., Papillion When: Through Dec. 24. Hours vary.
here. Santa's Magic Show at Omaha Children's Museum
Santa's Magic is a winter wonderland with characters like the Snow Queen and Santa himself. This is an interactive program that includes lights, music and Santa's arrival.
Where: Omaha Children's Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
When: Now through Dec. 23. Cost: Santa's Magic is free with museum admission, which is $12 for seniors 60 and older, $13 for kids and adults and free for kids younger than 24 months. The show does require a timed ticket due to limited seating in each show. Guests can get tickets near the exhibit prior to show time.
here. Visit with Santa during Lights of Aksarben
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their final stop in Stinson Park. The event will include a heated tent, free horse and carriage rides, free face painting, free food and drink and more.
Where: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 2232 S. 64th St. When: Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
here. Santa visits Costco
Bring a friend to meet Santa, take a selfie and enjoy a cookie. Non-members are welcome.
Where: Costco, 12515 Portside Parkway in La Vista
here. See Santa at Christmas at Union Station
Santa will visit the museum Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays in December leading up to Christmas. Families can also create holiday crafts and watch live performances by local choirs and ensembles.
Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. When: Tuesdays through Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays through Dec. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays through Dec. 22 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Cost: Museum admission is $11 for adults; $8 for seniors; $7 for children 3- 12; and free for members and children age 2 and under
here. Story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Come for a special storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside of Santa’s Workshop.
When: Dec. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Where: Located next to Dream Dress Express, 7775 Olson Dr., Papillion
here. Supper with Santa
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a trip to the zoo for families to enjoy a spaghetti dinner, activities, storytime and pictures.
Where: Scott Aquarium Conference Center, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. When: Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost: Pre-registration is required. Cost is $23 for members; $28 for non-members; and is free for children 2 and under.
here. Santa at Countryside Village
Come in and take a picture with Santa. Santa experiences are 20 minutes.
Where: Countryside Village, 8724 Countryside Plaza When: Through Dec. 24. Call to schedule an appointment. Cost: $45 Santa party at the Sorensen Library
Santa will make a special stop at the Sorensen Library. Kids can enjoy a storytime, crafts, games, a bounce house and visit with Santa.
Where: Sorensen Library, 4808 Cass St. When: Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
here. Holiday lights in Omaha through the years:
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
OMAHA, Neb. -- 11/20/2014 The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home pictured on November 19, 2014 in La Vista. Deb and Marc Hansen set up a holiday display in their yard every year cued to music.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMANTHE WORLD-HERALD
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
=
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
ANTONE OSEKA/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
MIKE BELL/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
KELSEY STEWART/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
ELIZABETH BROWN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
SEBI BRECI/THE WORLD-HERALD
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
KEN ZIMMERMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
