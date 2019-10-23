Today, families are busier than ever, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed trying to keep up with it all. The following is a list of helpful routines that can make all the difference in maintaining order and reducing stress at home as the weeks roll by.
1. Develop daily and weekly routines. Forming habits that take place daily or weekly — like set times for homework and chores, and having consistent bath and bedtimes — can be soothing for both parent and child. Parents having set weekly routines for getting things done, like paying bills, filling the dishwasher and doing laundry are also helpful. Routines not only help keep families organized, they reduce stress and enable us to feel more in control.
2. Start a 15-minute family huddle. Every week, have a short family meeting to discuss the weeks upcoming appointments, activities and other details. This is also when details can be added to the calendar. These meetings help families feel more in control as the week progresses. Forgotten details are less likely to happen as well, ensuring that stress levels stay low and last-minute emergencies are avoided.
3. Leave 10 minutes each night to get ready for the next day. Have each family member do this. Choose outfits, prepare lunches and pack everything that needs to go to school and set it by the door. Also, gather together after-school supplies for activities. Doing this will make the mornings run smoother and will prevent items from being forgotten.
4. Delegate household tasks. This should never be a one-man job — even for a stay-at-home parent. Each family member — including kids — should be engaged in this process and can be assigned age-appropriate household tasks. Completing scheduled chores will teach kids valuable skills that transfer to adulthood. It takes teamwork to keep a family running smoothly, and reinforcing this fact when kids are young will solidify this attitude as they grow older.
5. Have a place for everything. This will ensure that clutter is kept at bay and time is not wasted looking for things. Assign homes to everything you own and make sure other family members know where things go. Reinforce the rule that things need to be returned to their permanent homes when they are not being used.
6. Develop clutter-cutting habits. By teaching kids helpful tidying habits, they will learn valuable skills that will carry over in to adulthood. Have them make their bed each morning, hang up their back packs every day and clean up one toy or project before bringing out another. Reinforcing these important habits will go a long way not only in keeping the home organized now, but in helping kids develop automated organizing skills that will last a lifetime.
7. Do a purge twice a year. Families today have a substantial amount of stuff coming into the home on a regular basis. For this reason, it's important to take time twice a year to de-clutter and purge items that are no longer being used. By moving unwanted items out of the house on a regular basis, you balance what is coming in with what’s going out.
8. Practice saying "no." Today, many families overbook their days because they don't want to miss out on activities and opportunities. However, learning to say no when we have reached a limit is the best thing we can do for ourselves and our kids. Limit the number of activities you and your children participate in to ensure your family has time to get important tasks done and stay organized on a daily basis. It also will allow you to build in “down” time into each day, which is important to unwind and refuel.
9. Have one family calendar. It's helpful to have one central family calendar that everyone uses — whether it's a paper or digital. Having everything on one calendar will ensure nothing is forgotten.
10. Don’t put off the predictable. Get predictable, scheduled activities out of the way ahead of time. For example, shop for Saturday night's dinner party in advance rather than going Saturday morning. This allows some wiggle room for any unexpected surprises that might pop up. Plus it will bring you some peace of mind.
***
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with Clean & Clutter Free Professional Organizing Services, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about Clean & Clutter, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.