Young fashionistas will be begging for handfuls of these novelty button rings. Tweens will be all over this jewelry craft, too.
WHAT YOU NEED
• Buttons
• Ring blanks (adjustable)
• Glue (clear-drying, plastic-bonding)
• Parchment paper
WHAT YOU DO
1. Spread parchment paper on your work surface.
2. Select two to four buttons of varying sizes to stack on top of each other.
3. Glue (we used E6000) buttons together.
4. Allow to dry.
5. Glue button stack to back of ring blank.
6. Allow to dry.
Note: Rings from a daughter’s costume jewelry collection were upcycled for this tutorial. Another penny-pinching idea is to use pipe cleaners as bands. Just be sure to twist and tuck the pipe cleaner ends so that they don’t poke the wearer’s finger.
***
This originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.