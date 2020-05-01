On March 12, I left my English classroom for the last time with students. It wasn't just the last time I'd see them for the school year either. I am in the process of transitioning to a new position and a new district next year.
As they left my class that day, we didn’t know what was coming. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. No one knew what was next.
The coronavirus outbreak has thrown everyone into this remote learning thing. Many parents are managing — and in some cases teaching — their kids while working from home. I’ve seen stories online of parents who haven’t received communication from teachers, or teachers who have been given unrealistic expectations or heard belittling remarks from parents.
While this is unfortunate, it doesn't seem to be the norm from what I am gathering from other teacher friends and parents I know.
More than anything, parents and teachers are on the same team during this time: Team Kids! Parents are seeing how hard it is to motivate some of their kids to complete work during the school day. Teachers, like me, who are also parents, are seeing how difficult it is to teach their students and manage school for their own children at home.
Fortunately for me, my experience has been nothing but positive. The emails I have received from parents have been complimentary and kind, thanking me for my positive attitude and communication.
During remote learning, I want parents to understand that things are not going to be the same as they were at school, and they shouldn’t be! There is no need for students to have 45 minutes of content area instruction per subject per day. I’ve focused on encouraging my students to read a book they enjoy and write about their experiences at home. Reflecting on this time is not only good for them to build writing skills, but it’s also something that can become a primary source for generations to come. What was life like during the coronavirus pandemic?
But more than reading and writing, this is a time to focus on community and social-emotional support. Zoom meetings are not about me teaching new content. It’s about seeing each other face to face, playing games and just talking with each other. Those are some of the same things we did in the classroom along with the structured teaching. Right now, I just want to make sure my “kids” are safe and well. I know their parents want the same.
Additionally, parents have been reaching out to see how they can best support their students in reading and writing. They’ve also been open with what they can accomplish at home. We are in this together and are partners in learning.
Here are some things you can do as a parent to support your child at home (whether your school district has provided help or not).
1. Read with them or have them read something they love. It doesn’t have to be an academic or serious novel.
2. Have some family time when you can. Play games, talk about how they are feeling and share meals together when possible.
3. Get outside and get moving. Sitting in front of a screen can be exhausting. Anything you can do to get your kids moving will help their mental and physical health.
I have always been thankful for the parents of my students, but during this time of remote learning, I have learned to appreciate them even more.
So here’s to the parents who are going to work every day as essential workers, trying to figure out how to run a household with kids at home all day. Here’s to the parents who have lost their jobs or businesses because of the coronavirus, but stay positive for their family. Here’s to the parents who take the time to tell teachers what a good job we’re doing during this crazy time. They understand this is not what we wanted. More than anything, we want to be at school with their children.
I hope, as I transition to my next career in education, that my current students and their parents know how much I valued these last weeks of remote learning. Seeing my students’ faces on Zoom, reading their journal entries and trying to maintain some sense of normalcy with the help of their families has reminded me — now more than ever — why education is such a partnership between home and school
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
