In need of a quick morning breakfast or a yummy after-school snack for the kids? Give this easy recipe a try. But be warned...they'll go fast! So make extra!
Here's what you need:
• 1 bag honey granola crumbles
• Mixed Berry yogurt
• Fresh berries — blueberries, raspberries or blackberries
• Mini muffin tin
• Mini muffin tin liners
Here's what to do:
1. Place a liner in each cup of your mini-muffin tin.
2. Drop 1 to 2 tablespoons crushed granola bits into the lined muffin-tin cups — just enough to cover the bottom.
3. Add yogurt to each cup, spreading lightly so the granola in the cup is covered completely. Fill until cups are three-quarters full. TIP: Use a plastic piping bag for mess-free filling.
4. Top each cup with one, two or three fresh berries.
5. Freeze until yogurt is firm, about 1 to 3 hours. Store in a zip-top freezer bag for easy grab-and-go access.
