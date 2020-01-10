Well, 2020 is here, and for the first time in a decade I found myself sick with a fever. Yuck.
I've been pretty lucky and haven't gotten too terribly sick since having kids. I’ve had two spells of the stomach flu, but that usually clears in less than 24 hours. I haven't been completely down for the count for days — until recently.
I spent four days — part of which was on the way home from vacation — deciding what I can and cannot conquer. And I was trying to figure out how to prepare for my daughter’s upcoming birthday from my bed. Being sick is terrible — no matter the age — but as a parent, being sick comes with a new set of challenges. Here are seven reasons being a sick parent is just plain awful.
1. Kids still have needs. If it’s a weekend — or if you stay home with little ones — they still need their bottoms wiped, their teeth brushed and to be entertained. Luckily on the weekend, my husband was around to help with the kiddos.
2. Kids can’t drive. Oh, how I wish my daughter could drive to the grocery store. But since she can’t, I need to either figure out if delivery works for what I need or make do with what I have. Mac and cheese anyone?
3. No one wants to take healthy kids to the doctor with them in January. I will be opting out of a doctor visit if at all possible to keep even more germs away.
4. Daytime TV is a bore. Unlike my Paw Patrol-watching sidekicks, I’m out on all of daytime TV, which makes the hours pass by very slowly.
5. The to-do list grows. It's a catch-22 between laying in bed all day to rest up — and watching my house get messier and my laundry pile get larger — or use every ounce of energy to conquer small tasks and get things done — but exhaust myself in the meantime and possibly get even more sick.
6. No energy. The one time in 10 years I sit in bed all day and I don’t even have the energy to read a book. It's not fair.
7. No snuggles. Sick mom means no snuggles with my kids, which is perhaps the worst reason of all.
On the flip side, there are some silver linings. My neighbors and husband can pitch in when possible, the snuggles with my kiddos will seem even better once I’m well and I’m officially caught up on every news article — and "The Golden Globe Awards" — from 2020.
In the meantime, I’ll plan on not getting sick for another 10 years. I highly recommend you do the same!
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.