Parenting young kids is tough.
Sometimes you wonder how you’ll get through. You wonder if it will get easier or better. And these long, cold winter months certainly don’t help the situation.
But it gets better. Kids get older and suddenly they don’t need you as much.
Now, before you sigh sadly at this thought (trust me, I was once there, too), let me assure you of something. When the time comes, you’ll be glad. You’ll be ready.
Yes, I sometimes miss my kids being little. But for me, motherhood gets a little more fun every year. As kids get older, all that hard work you put in when they were young starts to pay off.
Here are a few ways I am enjoying my kids being older:
1. Less baths, more showers. Instead of bath time at the end of a long, exhausting day, you’ll just tell them to go take a shower. Sure, they might whine and take forever, but it’s still easier than having to physically wash and dress them.
2. You get to take care of yourself. Speaking of showers…when your kids are older, you can actually take one whenever you want! You no longer need to prop a baby up in a carrier in the bathroom and hope the TV trance your oldest offspring is in lasts long enough for you to shampoo your hair. Being able to take a shower in peace whenever you want is glorious.
3. You get to go out whenever you want. No longer do you need to do a long search for that one trustworthy babysitter. Eventually, your kids will be old enough to babysit themselves.
4. You get to hang out with other adults. Outside of your house even. Sure, it's not the wild nights of your 20s, but you'll appreciate each and every night of fun because you know what it was like when you didn't have this freedom. Additionally, you'll get to rekindle your relationship with your significant other and remember why you married them in the first place.
5. You really start to realize how awesome your kids are. Their personalities and opinions really start to shine through. You discover they love some of the same things you do. They also begin to understand your sarcasm. They even throw back an occasional joke of their own, and you actually laugh because their humor is just so similar to yours.
It's honestly life-changing.
Sure, the teenage years have their own struggles. But now that I’ve been here as a parent, you couldn’t pay me enough to go back to those super intense, stressful baby years with my sons. That was a time of survival in our lives. This is a time of fun.
So if you have little ones running circles around you on these cold winter days, take heart. They are going to grow into cool, awesome and amazing young people who love you and make you laugh. And you’ll realize they still need you — just in a little different, less intense sort of way.
***
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of “Forty Days” and “Why Won’t God Talk to Me?” You can read more about Jenni here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.