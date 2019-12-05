Raising teenagers can be tough duty. At times, it seems like I’m living from one parental paradox right into the next.
I want my kids to be involved, but they are often not as motivated for some activities as I was to get them in said activity. I really want them to get their best grades, but I also like to spend time with them in the evening that isn’t me watching them do homework for hours. Although those are challenging, they are kind of on the easy side as far as paradoxes go.
Recently, I was in a stretch with one of my teenage girls where we seemed to be polar opposites. If I said left, she was sure to say right. If she seemed tired and I suggested going to bed early, she would cry and tell me to stop being so controlling (and then proceed to her room where she, in short fashion, cried herself to sleep).
Suffice it to say, I was on a tight rope with a very wobbly pole and a net very far below me. Any move was sure to be questioned. No words were the right words; there was no common ground. This is when she decided to throw me a big curve ball.
One of her sisters was struggling with homework. So she took off her headphones, sat down next to her and proceeded to help her in the most kind and patient voice I had heard her use in quite a while. Sounds great, right? But let me remind you that I’m deep in paradox mode. Should I tell her how great that was and how much I loved that moment? Should I tell her how wonderful she is? (Beads of sweat started forming on my forehead, my resting heart rate zoomed upward and my flight response kicked in.)
If I compliment her, will it destroy the moment? If I even given her the approving head nod, will it go sour quickly? The tinder is dry, the forest fire is primed and there is no water in sight. Parenting Paradox has commenced, but it’s a battle I’m willing to wage. The upside is great; the downside I can handle.
When she was done helping her sister, I caught her in the kitchen (before the headphones are back on) and offered a fist bump. Confused but not angry, she gave me a pretty neutral look (or so I choose to believe).
“Helping your sister like that...thanks. Pretty cool stuff,” I told her. She smiled, bumped my fist, put on her headphones and bounced upstairs with snack in hand.
YES! We can connect in a positive manner? There is hope! I’m glad I felt bold that day. I think we’re building momentum!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.