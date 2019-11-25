My absolute favorite dessert at Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie. I’ve loved it since I was a kid — when my grandma would make me a pumpkin pie without the crust.
Celebrate the best pie around with these cute pendant slices. They can be turned into a necklace, a bracelet or earrings — just in time for Friendsgiving! As a bonus, they're pretty easy to make, too!
Pumpkin Pie Necklaces
What you'll need:
- Polymer clay in orange, tan, white and brown, which you can use to dull the orange
- Liquid clay
- Toothpick
- Round-nose jewelry pliers
- Craft knife
- Headpins (one per necklace)
What to you'll do:
1. Take the orange clay and fashion a chunk into a marble-sized ball. Then, using your thumb, press it down to form a thick disc. Remember to think about the thickness of a pumpkin pie when you're doing this. Be sure to wash your hands when you're finished with the orange clay because it will leave residue on your hands that will transfer to the tan and white polymer clay.
2. Do the same thing with a piece of the tan clay, but make sure to flatten it thinner and a bit wider than the orange piece. This will be your crust.
3. Set the orange clay on top of the tan clay and fold the overhanging tan edges over the orange clay to create the outer edge of the crust.
4. Roll out a thin section of tan clay so it resembles a snake. Position it as the top crust and use a toothpick to flute the edge, as you would for a real pie.
5. Using the craft knife, cut the pie into eight slices.
6. Next, roll the white clay into eight thin pieces and form them into tiny dollops of whipped cream for each slice. (What's pumpkin pie without whipped cream?!)
7. Use liquid clay to attach the dollops to the slices.
8. Insert a headpin into the point of the pie so it comes out at the crust. This will be shaped to create a hanging point after it has baked in the oven.
9. If you'd like, you could use a pastel brown chalk to "paint" onto the crust to give it that golden just-baked look before you throw it in the oven. But this isn't necessary.
10. Bake the slices according to the directions on the polymer clay packaging — about 15 minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Let cool completely and then trim down the headpin. Using pliers, grip the end of the headpin and roll it toward the back of the slice to create a loop for your necklace, earrings or bracelet. The choice is yours!
Note: If you'd prefer your charms have a glossy finish to them, you can paint them with a polymer clay gloss after they've baked. But be warned — most require 24 to 36 hours to fully cure.
(Adapted from www.studiodiy.com.)
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.