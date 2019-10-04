Usher in fall — and the month of October — with a weekend full of shopping, pumpkins, hayrack rides, bonfires, a beer garden and food trucks.
You’ll find all this and more at Junkstock: Harvest Edition, which will take place today through Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, Nebraska.
Event-goers can take in the century-old horse farm on a free hayrack ride, relax around a bonfire, shop at more than 180 vintage vendors and makers from across the U.S., jam out to live music and enjoy food from more than 20 food trucks and artisan food vendors. There will also be a beer garden with pumpkin beer.
New for this year’s event is a pumpkin house, which stands 15 feet tall and 15 feet wide and is made with real pumpkins.
“I love to bring new big ideas and experiences to Junkstock that people have never seen before,” said Junkstock founder, Sara Alexander. “We love everything about harvest here at Sycamore Farms and our pumpkin house idea really just takes it to the next level."
Like past Junkstock events, this fall’s event will feature a kids area, which will include bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo and pony rides.
Visitors can bring wagons, strollers and dogs. Parking is free on the 132-acre farm.
This year’s harvest edition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the gate for a day pass or $20 for the whole weekend. Early bird passes, $30, will get you in two hours early Friday and also include weekend entry. Children 12 and younger are free.
For a full list of vendors, food trucks, bands and kids activities, visit junkstock.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.