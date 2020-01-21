The other day, I found myself scrolling through Instagram and feeling bad. Or rather, feeling bad about my parenting.
Image after image highlighted beautiful families in matching clothes and adorably coiffed hair. None of the children had dirt-smudged hands or leftover lunch smattering their smiles. The husband and wife laughed at their children’s antics, while brothers, sisters and babies all seemingly got along — even willingly touching each other.
The internet is apparently full of huge families that love to coordinate clothes and stand in stair-step lines smiling, laughing and looking like any moment of their lives could be a pretty photo op.
For a mom of five, what I was most surprised to see were so many other big families represented in these picture-perfect accounts. Large numbers of children seem to be a strange but growing trend for families that consider themselves Instagram influencers. And while I fully support an industrial van full of babies, I draw the line at the flawless smiles and spot-free clothes.
While my family and I might have beautiful moments captured on film, the majority of our life resembles the opening scene to Home Alone. You know, when Joe Pesci shows up at the McCallister house disguised as a police officer? He can’t get anyone to talk to him. Even the pizza guy has trouble finding someone willing to pay him for his gigantic stack of pies. It’s total chaos. The children are running wild, dinner is mayhem, everyone is doing their best to yell over everyone else and the siblings are one soda-spill away from strangling each other.
Basically, a typical day around here.
While my husband and I are doing our absolute best to rear these children for polite society by teaching them table manners and life skills — such as how to use their indoor voices and that murder is punishable by law even if it’s your sibling — our home is their safe place. This is where they’re free to be totally themselves. Where they can let their tangled, non-brushed hair down. Where they can be grumpy and still loved. Where they can let other people — namely their parents and brothers and sisters — know what they really think without bothering to use a filter.
The problem is that there are a lot of them. Fighting between two siblings may be manageable, but we’re basically in the throes of jungle warfare at my house. They're like warlords fighting for power and land — and control of the PlayStation. Wars have been fought over missing Pokémon cards. Precarious chore trades are forged and then broken and then revenged. In real life, we are anything but Instagram-worthy. And we certainly don’t coordinate outfits every day. (Although, I’ll make an exception for three major holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.)
My point is nothing new. Social media is merely a perception of reality. Influencing families spark hope in all of us — hope that our children secretly love each other; that there will be one usable picture in the 300 we’ve been forced to take; and that one day our kitchens won’t be covered in abandoned cereal bowls and peanut butter smeared knives. But we all know that expertly edited photos hardly reflect the drama of real life.
And yet, maybe we’re all missing the point. Maybe it’s not the matching dresses and thousand-watt smiles that need to be captured forever. Maybe it’s the everyday mess that makes this life of ours beautiful and worth remembering. Maybe it’s time to stop comparing our chaos to someone else’s mere moment, and start appreciating these wild, savage kids for the way they make every day unpredictable and fun.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
