Recently, my granddaughter attended homecoming. It was a beautiful event, but super costly.
To help, we paid for her hairdresser. It cost more than $100 just for her hair. I shutter to think what her mom had to pay for the fabulous dress, shoes, spa day, flowers, jewelry, homecoming tickets, dinner, after-party, etc.
Nowadays, homecoming — and other school dances — looks more and more like a money pit. Parents shell out hundreds — sometimes thousands — of dollars to give their children the things they did not have. But at what cost? What should parents do to make good decisions and avoid taking out a small loan so their child can go to homecoming? Below are some tips.
First, start planning sooner rather than later. Talk to your child about the do's and don’ts for homecoming. This includes talking about what sort of activities they can or can't do, and how much you're willing to spend. Be sure to set a strict budget.
This is important because younger siblings are watching what you are giving to their big sister or bother. Having the same budget, family support and problem-solving needs for everyone shows younger siblings that you are fair. This way, everyone wins!
Once a budget is set, work with your child to make sure they — and you — adhere to it for homecoming. If your child wants extra things for homecoming outside of what you're willing to pay, talk to them about how they will contribute money to help pay for them.
Another way to help with cost is to upcycle old items, including jewelry, a dress or suit to make it unique to your son or daughter's tastes. For example, a long ruffled dress could be shortened. Or a long-sleeved dress could become sleeveless. Additionally, taking a simple dress and adding belts or a necklace that looks like a collar can completely change the look.
A unique way to help with costs of homecoming could be to share the experience with family members. Ask grandparents, aunts or uncles if they'd be willing to adopt different parts of the homecoming experience, including getting hair done, paying for part of the dress or suit or even purchasing corsages or boutonnieres.
Parents can also team up with other parents to host a traveling dinner. This will allow parents to provide parts of a seven-course meal without the cost. This also gives everyone an opportunity to take pictures of their children’s inner circle to create a homecoming memory book.
Remember, more isn’t always better. It’s often just excess. Don’t be afraid to help your child make good decisions about spending money — whether it’s theirs or yours — when their wants don't match their needs or budget. This is an important skill that will stay with teens their entire lives.
***
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.