We didn’t do Elf on the Shelf with my first batch of kids. I’m not sure if it was a thing yet or if we just lived in an insulated, wonderfully elfin-free bubble, but I managed to get four kids past the Santa years without any nightly pointy-eared visitors.
So like anyone who isn’t involved in something, I had grand opinions on the thing I knew nothing about and wasn’t involved in.
My two biggest opinions were: “Elf on the Shelf is dumb” and “It just seems like lazy parenting to me — using a doll to terrify the children into behaving.”
Man, it sure feels good to know everything doesn’t it?
I was also a total North Pole hypocrite at the time and didn’t even realize it. Anyone who has Santa-believing kids and uses the whole “he’s watching” manipulation is essentially doing the same thing as the Shelf Elf — only without the financial investment in a tangible watchman. You can bet your holiday ascot that I’ve wielded that nice-list anxiety over the years like Thor wields his enormous hammer, so who was I to judge in the first place?
But now I have a 4-year-old whose preschool classroom has an elf named Candy Cane. Each and every afternoon, my daughter comes home all hopped up on holiday magic and full-on buzzing from the thrill of endless imaginative possibilities.
“Mommy, Candy Cane was climbing up the wall today!” and “Oh my gosh! The elf left me a note!” She is blissfully enamored with the magical notion of Santa’s little spy running wild in her classroom all night long and, honestly, it is pretty freaking adorable.
Last night, after talking herself breathless about Candy Cane’s latest shenanigans, she put both of her hands over her heart and gave my husband and me some major eye contact. She said, “I wish with so much of my whole heart that we could go to the store and buy an elf for our house.” She went on for literally five minutes — without stopping — explaining how the elf works and about all the things that wacky little doll might do. She laughed and smiled as if they were already old friends and she was reminiscing over their nutty misadventures.
It was sweet, earnest and so wistful that we caved. We did it. I bought a freaking elf. I can hardly believe it.
We’re going to be those people: elf people! There will be a stinking elf on our stinking shelf. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN? I’m incredibly forgetful, so the odds are not good that our special friend will even remember to do impishly delightful things every night. Honestly, we’ll be lucky if he hits three out of five.
Yes, I’m a hypocrite. Yes, I’m a sometimes lazy disciplinarian. But I am also not a monster. That dramatic little baby of mine nailed her syrupy-sweet monologue — using all of the adorable expressions that are parental Kryptonite. I mean, who can combat that sort of cavity-inducing wordplay? It rendered us weak and unable to fight back, and that is our only excuse.
Bring on the eggnog — make it a double, actually — because, God help us, it’s elfin time.
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.