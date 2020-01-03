There's nothing better than staying home during a cold weekend. Here are my five cozy favorites for a stay-in weekend.

1. TRUSTY THROWS. Throws are one of my home decor must-haves. If you ask my husband, he’ll probably tell you we have too many around the house, but I don’t think there is such a thing. Frost Faux Fur Throw Blanket by Rachel Parcell, $139; nordstrom.com.

2. SNUG AS A BUG. A Sherpa pullover, cardigan or robe is perfect for curling up on the couch with the kids or relaxing by the fire with a warm beverage on a cold winter day. Easy Sherpa-Lined Cardigan, $78; abercrombie.com.

3. SOFT & CUSHY. I adore a good pair of slippers. Having something soft and warm on my feet makes me instantly feel warm and comfy. Bonus if they are as cute as these. Koolaburra by UGG Ballia Faux Fur Slides, $50; nordstromrack.com.

4. BEANIE LOVE. I love a good dry shampoo, but there are days when a comfy hat is what your hair really needs. At least now that it’s cold, you can wear your slouchy beanies without the stares. The best part is that these hats are affordable and come in tons of colors. Furtalk Women’s Winter Knit Slouchy Beanie Hat, $12.99; amazon.com.

5. PAJAMA PARTY! PJs, for me, scream “holiday season.” And this year, fun plaids are easy to find. Women’s Plaid Flannel Notch Collar Pajama Set, $29.99; target.com.

Lydia Swanson is an Omaha-based fashion and style blogger, wife and mama of three active boys. Follow her online at chicandmodish.com or facebook.com/chicandmodishblog.

