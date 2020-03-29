Supplies for Creativity Bags being assembled and distributed free of charge to low-income children by Jennifer Joseph Hernandez and her husband, Lawrence. The couple founded the Omaha Art Lending Library last summer. Now they want to make sure needy kids have arts and crafts supplies to keep them busy at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would love to fulfill every single request,” Lawrence Hernandez said. “I want kids to open the door and find little surprises just for them.” A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the effort.
Grace Short and daughter Ruby, 5. Ruby was one of the first kids in the city to receive a creativity bag. “It’s a light in our day,” Short said. “You can easily get bogged down by monotony. This is something to look forward to, and now that we’re pretty much homeschooling, this has become our craft part of the day. We’re just so appreciative.”
Supplies for Creativity Bags being assembled and distributed free of charge to low-income children by Jennifer Joseph Hernandez and her husband, Lawrence. The couple founded the Omaha Art Lending Library last summer. Now they want to make sure needy kids have arts and crafts supplies to keep them busy at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lexi Rexroad creates with the paint from her creativity bag.
Grace Short and daughter Ruby, 5. Ruby was one of the first kids in the city to receive a creativity bag. “It’s a light in our day,” Short said. “You can easily get bogged down by monotony. This is something to look forward to, and now that we’re pretty much homeschooling, this has become our craft part of the day. We’re just so appreciative.”
Works of art by 5-year-old Ruby Short, an early recipient of a creativity bag.
Shea Mayberry shows off his stash of free art craft supplies.
When public life ceased due to COVID-19 two weeks ago, people with children across the community suddenly faced the same — if solitary — conundrum:
How to keep youngsters involved during a prolonged period of quarantine and self-isolation.
Jennifer Joseph Hernandez and her husband, Lawrence, immediately put their heads together. The couple founded the Omaha Art Lending Library last summer as a way to put art in the hands of people who can’t afford it. This time, they would focus on arts and crafts supplies for low-income children.
“I just worried about them being stuck at home and not having anything to do all day,” Hernandez said. “This social distancing is really hard for kids.”
Their brainstorm: free creativity bags jam-packed with arts and crafts materials for kindergartners through 11th graders, delivered free of charge.
“We want things to keep kids engaged,” Hernandez said. “We don’t like premade crafts. We wanted crafts that spark creativity.”
The couple posted their offering to their Instagram account, Omaha Loves Art, on March 15:
“Let’s help kids stay creative while practicing social distancing! Know any elementary-aged kids who want a bag full of entertainment while they’re stuck at home?”
Their 20-bag supply went immediately, and since the initial posting, the couple have been flooded with another 1,500 requests from households across Omaha.
“After a few hours, it kind of exploded,” said a surprised Hernandez. “We weren’t sure how many people would be interested. We didn’t think it would blow up like this. We’re doing our best to fill every request as quickly as we can.”
Hernandez stressed that they’re being extra careful to follow CDC hygiene guidelines when packing and handling the bags of activity books, crayons, pipe cleaners, construction paper, pencils, Play-Doh and more.
The bags are all delivered to front doors without personal contact to limit exposure, she said. And a message is sent to recipients once the delivery is made.
Daughter Josie, 13, an eighth grader at Kiewit Middle School, is helping to fulfill requests.
“I’ve been helping every night,” Josie said. “I knew this would be a lot of work, but it also makes a lot of kids happy.”
Five-year-old Ruby Short is one of those kids. She was among the first in the city to receive an Omaha Art Lending Library Creativity Bag.
“We’re doing our best to keep the wheels on,” said her mom, Grace Short. “We’ve got a long way to go, so I absolutely jumped on this when I saw the Instagram post. I hadn’t seen anything else like it.”
Short sent a message, and a few days later, Ruby found a bag crammed with a coloring book, pom poms, glue sticks, pipe cleaners and myriad other craft materials at her front door.
She immediately got creative and engineered a whimsical device she christened a “Hockey Rocky,” or a computer “with fingers.”
“It’s a light in our day,” Short said. “You can easily get bogged down by monotony. This is something to look forward to, and now that we’re pretty much homeschooling, this has become our craft part of the day. We’re just so appreciative.”
While the Hernandezes were happy to self-fund the first 20 bags, to meet the skyrocketing need, they created a GoFundMe page. They’re hoping they receive enough donations to keep the project going.
“I would love to fulfill every single request,” Hernandez said. “I want kids to open the door and find little surprises just for them.”
Local businesses have stepped in to help. Oriental Trading has donated craft supplies, and Legend Comics & Coffee is lending a hand on the superhero front.
“I saw Omaha Art Lending Library’s Facebook post about fundraising,” said owner Wendy Pivonka. “We’ve always been big supporters of the local community, and we all need to pull together — otherwise, we won’t make it.”
Pivonka enlisted Legend’s printers to create special coloring sheets featuring superheroes from the Marvel and DC universes.
“They’re mainstream, so kids can really relate,” she said.
Hernandez said the process to request a bag is simple: message the Omaha Art Lending Library on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Or contact the Omaha Art Lending Library at omahalovesart@gmail.com. Include the number of children, their ages and a delivery address.
The organization is using the honor system and trusting that families do, indeed, have the need when they make a request.
“We’re really happy we can do something for our community,” Hernandez said. “This is unprecedented in modern times.”
People can also volunteer to become drivers to help with deliveries, although Hernandez stressed that they must follow the same stringent hygiene protocols set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1 of 71
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell out some encouragement for Omahans during this time of pandemic. The sign is along 13th Street just north of U Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.