When public life ceased due to COVID-19 two weeks ago, people with children across the community suddenly faced the same — if solitary — conundrum:

How to keep youngsters involved during a prolonged period of quarantine and self-isolation.

Jennifer Joseph Hernandez and her husband, Lawrence, immediately put their heads together. The couple founded the Omaha Art Lending Library last summer as a way to put art in the hands of people who can’t afford it. This time, they would focus on arts and crafts supplies for low-income children.

“I just worried about them being stuck at home and not having anything to do all day,” Hernandez said. “This social distancing is really hard for kids.”

Their brainstorm: free creativity bags jam-packed with arts and crafts materials for kindergartners through 11th graders, delivered free of charge.

“We want things to keep kids engaged,” Hernandez said. “We don’t like premade crafts. We wanted crafts that spark creativity.”

The couple posted their offering to their Instagram account, Omaha Loves Art, on March 15:

“Let’s help kids stay creative while practicing social distancing! Know any elementary-aged kids who want a bag full of entertainment while they’re stuck at home?”

Their 20-bag supply went immediately, and since the initial posting, the couple have been flooded with another 1,500 requests from households across Omaha.

“After a few hours, it kind of exploded,” said a surprised Hernandez. “We weren’t sure how many people would be interested. We didn’t think it would blow up like this. We’re doing our best to fill every request as quickly as we can.”

Hernandez stressed that they’re being extra careful to follow CDC hygiene guidelines when packing and handling the bags of activity books, crayons, pipe cleaners, construction paper, pencils, Play-Doh and more.

The bags are all delivered to front doors without personal contact to limit exposure, she said. And a message is sent to recipients once the delivery is made.

Daughter Josie, 13, an eighth grader at Kiewit Middle School, is helping to fulfill requests.

“I’ve been helping every night,” Josie said. “I knew this would be a lot of work, but it also makes a lot of kids happy.”

Five-year-old Ruby Short is one of those kids. She was among the first in the city to receive an Omaha Art Lending Library Creativity Bag.

“We’re doing our best to keep the wheels on,” said her mom, Grace Short. “We’ve got a long way to go, so I absolutely jumped on this when I saw the Instagram post. I hadn’t seen anything else like it.”

Short sent a message, and a few days later, Ruby found a bag crammed with a coloring book, pom poms, glue sticks, pipe cleaners and myriad other craft materials at her front door.

She immediately got creative and engineered a whimsical device she christened a “Hockey Rocky,” or a computer “with fingers.”

“It’s a light in our day,” Short said. “You can easily get bogged down by monotony. This is something to look forward to, and now that we’re pretty much homeschooling, this has become our craft part of the day. We’re just so appreciative.”

Creativity bags

“I would love to fulfill every single request,” Lawrence Hernandez said. “I want kids to open the door and find little surprises just for them.” A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the effort.

While the Hernandezes were happy to self-fund the first 20 bags, to meet the skyrocketing need, they created a GoFundMe page. They’re hoping they receive enough donations to keep the project going.

Local businesses have stepped in to help. Oriental Trading has donated craft supplies, and Legend Comics & Coffee is lending a hand on the superhero front.

“I saw Omaha Art Lending Library’s Facebook post about fundraising,” said owner Wendy Pivonka. “We’ve always been big supporters of the local community, and we all need to pull together — otherwise, we won’t make it.”

Pivonka enlisted Legend’s printers to create special coloring sheets featuring superheroes from the Marvel and DC universes.

“They’re mainstream, so kids can really relate,” she said.

Hernandez said the process to request a bag is simple: message the Omaha Art Lending Library on its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Or contact the Omaha Art Lending Library at omahalovesart@gmail.com. Include the number of children, their ages and a delivery address.

The organization is using the honor system and trusting that families do, indeed, have the need when they make a request.

“We’re really happy we can do something for our community,” Hernandez said. “This is unprecedented in modern times.”

To contribute to the creativity bag initiative, visit gofundme.com/f/creativity-bags-for-low-income-kids.

People can also volunteer to become drivers to help with deliveries, although Hernandez stressed that they must follow the same stringent hygiene protocols set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

