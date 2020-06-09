...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Storage rooms can become filled with items you don't know what to do with.
If you are lucky enough to have a storage area, it might need cleaning out.
A storage area provides two things — space to hang onto items we need occasionally such as holiday decorations or camping gear and the opportunity to delay a decision about an item. Not sure you need it? Just put it in your storage space.
If this sounds familiar, your storage area might need some tending. Below are some tips.
To get started, keep it simple.
Touch every item/box and decide if it is keep or don’t keep. Pull the don’t keep items out of the space.
During this phase try not to dig through boxes with a lot of stuff. Just set those aside to sort later in the process. Another thing to avoid is trying to determine what to do with items you are no longer keeping.
That decision alone can stop the clean-out process. Setting aside the items you no longer want will enable you to address that later.
For the items you are keeping, you can create zones.
The idea is to help you find things in the future. If you don’t spend much time in your storage area, you will forget what is where and zones will help. Some zones might include holiday, memorabilia, activity (camping supplies, sports equipment, etc.) and home (home decor, paint, tile, etc.).
After all your items are in zones, you can start cleaning out the boxes of miscellaneous items. I always recommend doing these types of boxes at the end; they can be a bit overwhelming with a lot of decisions. That means you might only be able to get through one box at a sitting. The key here is to stay focused on a simple decision: to keep and not keep. If you’re having trouble with that decision, think through what the item will look like in 5, 10 or 20 years. If in your mind, the item is still in storage in the future, then it’s probably time to let it go.
Memorabilia is sometimes the hardest.
If it’s important enough to keep then it needs to be honored and shown off. The other thing to keep in mind with memorabilia is that less is more. If you only keep a small amount of keepsakes, then they become very precious. It’s a treasure. If your storage is full of them, it’s much harder to identify or find the treasures.
When you’re all done cleaning out, label everything.
Especially every box or bin that you can’t see inside. Most people don’t spend a lot of time in their storage spaces. If there aren’t labels on boxes, you’ll be opening them to remember what’s in them. Label, label, label. It will help you in six months, I promise.
***
This article originally appeared in the June 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
1 of 106
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium introduced a week-old female giraffe on March 23, 2012. The calf was the first born at Omaha's zoo since 2007 but the 29th overall since 1979. Giraffe calves are usually six feet tall and 150 pounds at birth. Within an hour of birth, calves are usually up and nursing.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vampire bat is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
An African lion rests at the Henry Doorly Zoo on a hot summer day in July 1971.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Five baby rockhopper penguin chicks were on display at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An emperor angelfish swims at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Twin white-handed gibbons sit in their mother's lap on Friday, June 10, 2011, in the Henry Doorly Zoo's Lied Jungle. The rare twins were born on April 13, 2011.
DANIELLE BEEBE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicole Linafelter feeds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Little Joe, a 450-pound lion, is seen on Aug. 9, 1950. Sold to Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs poundmaster Chris Christensen, Little Joe didn't like his cage. He lunged at passers-by, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers.
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Incoming first-graders at Bancroft Elementary and zoo day camp students got a sneak peek at the new Zoo Academy and Children's Adventure Trails at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on June 29, 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elephants make their public debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Wednesday, April 6, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gail Yanney and Dr. Lee Simmons have their hands full while holding a python at at zoo benefit. Guests took turns petting the python during the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Black-handed spider monkeys climb in their habitat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two red-fronted macaws fly on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the opening of the Holland Meadowlark Amphitheater at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The area will be used for live bird shows, held three times a day and featuring 15 species of birds.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In the Desert Dome, Zachery Torres, a sophomore at Omaha South High School, cleans the glass around the turkey vulture exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday, June 23, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A klipspringer hangs out in its enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo's new African Grasslands exhibit on Friday, May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spider monkeys rest in the lagoon area at the Henry Doorly Zoo's new African Grasslands exhibit on Friday, May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of female impala are seen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lions Johnny and Sandy are seen on Aug. 12, 1965. The lions were featured in the Zoo's Who that year.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Amur tiger cub shows the start of his fangs on Aug. 18, 2016, at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The cubs were vaccinated and chipped during their debut that morning.
MEGAN SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of vampire bats are seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mfisha nuzzles one of her baby lion cubs at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, March 29, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
W.W. Laird says a final goodbye to a pair of lion cubs on Sept. 21, 1967. When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, W.W. Laird, a friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion. She took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5-week-old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles, to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became too large to be in the Lairds' home, so Laird donated the cats, then 4 1/2 months old, to the Henry Doorly Zoo.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
Nicole Linafelter holds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A male African lion is seen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A klipspringer calf roams its new home at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium's Desert Dome on Monday, March 25, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A white-handed gibbon baby peeks out at its surroundings while its mom swings along at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Oct. 24, 2003. The baby was born Sunday, October 5. Gibbons, the smallest of the apes, live in small family groups consisting of the mated pair and their immature offspring.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoo visitors crowd around an exhibit to see a baby gorilla at the Henry Doorly Zoo in 1996.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sepilok, a Bornean orangutan, holds her baby at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swans swim through the steam rising off their heated pond at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Dec. 15, 2009.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
A lined day gecko sits on a branch in the new Madagascar exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on April 29, 2010.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
A female Amur tiger cub, born June 22, 2010, is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Aug. 20, 2010.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
A baby male Francois langur, born August 11, 2010, is seen on Oct. 15, 2010, at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Simon holds up his 2-year-old son, Simon, to get a better view of Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, as he enjoys a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo Tuesday Feb. 14, 2012. Zoo employees put treats out for the animals, including heart-shaped frozen Kool-Aid.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fish swim at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
When Penelope, a pink Yorkshire hog, takes a dip in the water tank at the Henry Doorly Zoo, there's no doubt that the other animals have to wait their turn. Watching an impatient Rasputin the goat are Mr. and Mrs. Jeome Paulsen and their 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Jennifer, in August of 1969.