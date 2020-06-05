Right now, you might feel like you're having more family time than ever, especially with school being out and many parents working from home.
But setting aside some time for the family to have a little fun together is important. And while picnics, bike rides, playing catch and walks through the neighborhood are fine, they're not the only things you can do as a family.
You can also get out the controllers and gather 'round the TV for video games. Yes, video games!
Most any game these days is geared toward multiplayer, so it's easy to set up a few controllers and play together.
I picked five of my favorite multiplayer, family-friendly games mostly focused on co-operative play that kids can play, too.
Overcooked
One of my favorite game series, this one sets you up as a chefs trying to make food in a restaurant kitchen. You have to work together to chop food, cook, plate and deliver meals as fast as you can. It's hilarious fun, and you'll be calling out for ingredients and tossing pizza dough from one chef to another.
It starts out simple, but soon you'll be cooking pizzas in a castle with magic portals, frying chicken fingers on a raft or making sushi on a hot air balloon. There are two entries in the franchise, Overcooked and Overcooked 2, and tons of expansions once you play through the main games.
Rating: E for Everyone
Available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One
Ultimate Chicken Horse
I can't help but laugh every time I play this game, which presents you with a blank game level. You're presented with pieces to build the course and reach the goal as well as set traps (spikes, saws, crossbows and other contraptions) to prevent your friends from getting there. Get enough points (from reaching the goal and succeeding in the demise of your players), and you win.
It's like a slightly twisted version of Super Mario Bros. where you build your own levels but also make it ever harder for your friends to win.
Rating: E 10+ for Everyone 10 or older
Available for Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One
Moving Out
From the makers of couch cooking co-op Overcooked games comes this one, where you and your partners have a moving truck and must work together to move furniture, boxes, TVs and lots more out of houses. Like Overcooked, you'll have to work together, moving L-shaped couches down narrow hallways and trying not to break too many fragile items.
Of course, moving fast means you'll smash windows, break down doors and generally leave every house in complete disarray. Like Overcooked, you'll be calling out for people to toss you lamps and "PIVOT!" couches around tight corners.
Rating: E for Everyone
Available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One
Jackbox Party Pack
So this isn't just one game. It's a series of party video games — six total party packs featuring a total of 30 different games — that can include a bunch of players. Think of them like interactive new takes on classic games like Pictionary, 20 questions or Trivial Pursuit. Drawful has one player draw a picture representing a phrase then asks other players to guess the phrase. Everyone votes and the players and artist get points based on those choices. Trivia Murder Party mixes trivia questions with a horror theme, making players who get questions wrong have to survive challenges to continue living. Dictionarium has players make up fake words, slang phrases and definitions for them.
The fun thing about these games is each player can join in via their own smartphone, tablet or computer, and some of the games allow up to 16 participants. You can pick up the party packs of five games each or just pick and choose the individual games you want to try. They're loads of fun.
Rating: T for Teen
Available for Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, iOS, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Fly a neon spaceship to save kidnapped space bunny scientists and defeat the evil forces of Anti-Love (plus battling robots and avoiding the dangers of deep space). Like other couch co-op games, you'll have to work together because this is a big spaceship. There are turrets, lasers, shields and thrusters, plus someone has to drive.
This is a whole lot of fun, and the colorful graphics, cartoony animation and thumping music amplifies the entertainment value.
Rating: E 10+ for Everyone 10 or older
Available for Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Linux, Windows, Xbox One
