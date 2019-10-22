20190911_mom_facepaint(28)

Halloween face paint tips. From left: Dundee Elementary School students Sy Wehbe, 10; Laine Trujillo, 10; and Lola Trujillo, 9.

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

“Be bold. Be out-of-the-box,” Amber Trujillo always tells her drama club students at Dundee Elementary School when it comes to their on-stage personalities.

The same advice applies to Halloween — the most theatrical holiday of the year. Here, Trujillo shares ideas for making your trick-or-treater the most memorable character in the neighborhood.

Your magic tool: Soap-based face paint sticks for drawing lines, circles and squiggles. (It’s that easy!) Stumped on a character? Let your child’s imagination be your guide.

“Part of theater is improvisation,” Trujillo said. “Look around your house. What do you have that can be a prop or a costume for a character? Build from there.”

Deb Beck, the drama club’s co-adviser, echoes her daughter’s advice.

“I had a student who was ‘Confused.’ He was layered with so many props and costume pieces, even he was confused about his identity. It was brilliant.”

The penny-pinching duo loves Halloween and shops thrift stores for transforming elements. “You can build a costume for less than $3 if you scavenge,” Beck said.

What you'll need:

  • Soap-based face paint sticks (featured: black, white, brown, pink, red, purple, green)
  • Black eyebrow pencil
  • Small paint brushes
  • Comb
  • Cotton swabs
  • Makeup sponges
  • Hairspray
  • Baby powder
  • Temporary spray-on hair color
  • Baby wipes

***

This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.



