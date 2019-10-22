“Be bold. Be out-of-the-box,” Amber Trujillo always tells her drama club students at Dundee Elementary School when it comes to their on-stage personalities.
The same advice applies to Halloween — the most theatrical holiday of the year. Here, Trujillo shares ideas for making your trick-or-treater the most memorable character in the neighborhood.
Your magic tool: Soap-based face paint sticks for drawing lines, circles and squiggles. (It’s that easy!) Stumped on a character? Let your child’s imagination be your guide.
“Part of theater is improvisation,” Trujillo said. “Look around your house. What do you have that can be a prop or a costume for a character? Build from there.”
Deb Beck, the drama club’s co-adviser, echoes her daughter’s advice.
“I had a student who was ‘Confused.’ He was layered with so many props and costume pieces, even he was confused about his identity. It was brilliant.”
The penny-pinching duo loves Halloween and shops thrift stores for transforming elements. “You can build a costume for less than $3 if you scavenge,” Beck said.
What you'll need:
- Soap-based face paint sticks (featured: black, white, brown, pink, red, purple, green)
- Black eyebrow pencil
- Small paint brushes
- Comb
- Cotton swabs
- Makeup sponges
- Hairspray
- Baby powder
- Temporary spray-on hair color
- Baby wipes
Baby doll face paint
For the baby doll look, create big, rosy cheeks with pink face paint; blend with a makeup sponge.
Using a small brush, create pink kewpie doll lips. Draw on black baseball-like “stitches” on either side of the mouth.
Apply pink to eyelids and define eyes with black liner. Finish eyes with five quick downward strokes of black to create “lashes.”
Scarecrow Halloween costume
For the scarecrow, follow baby doll instructions for checks, eyes and mouth. Using a small paint brush, apply orange paint in a triangle shape to the nose.
Create a few eyelashes on the upper lid with a black liner.
Dress in overalls and a plaid shirt, and accessorize with a straw hat, rafia cuffs and collar (get the look with fringed yellow construction paper), crow and colorful flower.
Black cat Halloween costume
For a black cat, gather black, red and purple paint sticks. Apply black paint to small paint brush and draw on cat eye, working from inner bottom lids to outer bottom lids. Apply fat line of black to upper lids.
Apply red paint to lips.
Draw on black whiskers, triangle nose and black dots between the upper lip and nose.
Apply purple paint as eye shadow, fully covering upper lid in a half-moon shape.
Don't forget to apply black paint to fingernails for the look of claws. Accessorize with a kitty-ears headband.
Cheetah Halloween costume
Add 10 to 12 cheetah spots to one side of forehead by dabbing your index finger with brown paint to create random circular spots on the forehead and temple.
Once you've created the spots, dip a small paintbrush in black and outline each spot.
Be sure to intensify the black around the eyes.
Dab white paint on either side of nostrils and then add six faint black dots to either side to create the look of whiskers.
Cruella de Vil Halloween costume
Don't forget to accessorize!
Pirate Halloween costume
Outline eyes using a soap-based black face paint stick. Start about a quarter of an inch away from the eye to guard against any irritation from the soap in the paint. Paint the lids and smudge paint with your fingers.
Using an eyebrow pencil, draw a curled mustache.
Create a goatee with a series of straight lines in a fanned out V-shape.
Zombie Halloween costume
Using a sponge, apply white paint from a stick all over the face. Work haphazardly, leaving some areas of skin exposed. Using three fingers, smear black from the bottom of the eyes down the cheeks.
Next, smear streaks of green from the bottom of the eyes down the cheeks.
Apply red paint to small brush to create blood running down face from forehead, eye and nose.
***
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.