Today is my daughter's 9th birthday and I had quite the celebration planned several months ago. We were booked to be on a beach, exploring the sands and Atlantic Ocean waters near Varadero, Cuba, a popular beach resort town. We were going to live it up at an all-inclusive resort for five days while also attending our cousin’s wedding.
But then the Coronavirus hit.
It was supposed to be my daughter's first international trip. She was so excited to get her first passport and every time Camila Cabello’s song “Havana” came on the radio, Stella would practically scream, “Havana, ooh na-na!” It was the cutest thing. She even had a “Countdown to Cuba” tracking the days, minutes and seconds until our departure on her iPad.
So when our trip was canceled, I knew I still had to come up with an adventure she could remember forever. I love seeing all the birthday parades, yard cards and all the creative ways parents are still celebrating their kiddos’ birthdays despite the pandemic. I knew I had to think outside of the box, too.
I decided to Google fun destinations within driving distance from Omaha. After hours of research, I came across the Kottage Knechtion, a super cool treehouse Airbnb in South Sioux City, Nebraska, which is just a short 90-minute drive from Omaha.
I had a great feeling this would be the perfect birthday getaway.
In my opinion, one of the greatest perks of being a parent is living out our own childhood dreams with our kids. Sleeping in a treehouse has always been on my bucket list. And let me tell you — this was one unforgettable experience.
The treehouse sits on a five-acre property owned by Maureen and Darwin Knecht. It's nestled between two large cottonwood trees and sits 18 feet off the ground. There’s a great patio to watch the sunrise, a comfy queen-sized bed, a microwave, refrigerator and even a bathroom with working plumbing. Maureen told me her husband Darwin got the idea to build a treehouse on their property after watching many episodes of the show “Treehouse Masters.” It took him about 18 months to build and it’s made mostly of reclaimed wood.
The Knechts are creative, business-minded people. Also on their property is their coffee shop converted from an old hog shed called Koffie Knechtion. In addition to serving the public, guests of their treehouse get plenty of strong coffee and delicious muffins, quiches and oatmeal as part of their stay. And they even have a pumpkin patch and live music in the summer. They have more ideas in the works, too, including a hobbit house similar to one from “The Lord of the Rings.” They plan to rent that out as an Airbnb as well.
During our stay, we played board games, did makeup and pampered ourselves with face masks. But my daughter's favorite part was simply sleeping in the tree house for two nights. She loved it so much and it was a great way for us to disconnect and spend some quality time together.
We can't wait to go back and Stella can't stop talking about it. This getaway was a much needed reminder that quarantine can’t cancel our creativity.
Leia Baez, an Omaha native, is a former journalist now working in government communications. She has one daughter, Estella, who she considers her mini-me. Leia loves spending time with family, being a mentor and empowering others through motivational speaking. Follow her on Twitter @LeiaBaez and on Facebook @LeiaBaezspeaks. You can also read more about her at leiabaez.com or email her at info@leiabaez.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.