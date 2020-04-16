In early March, much of Jennifer Stauss Story’s attention was focused on the news of the coronavirus outbreak.
As it evolved into a pandemic, her first thought was heartbreak for those diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as well as their families.
“I thought, ‘We need to wrap our arms around these people,’” she said.
While not physically possible, Stauss Story came up with a digital campaign to demonstrate love, support and compassion. Love 4 COVID-19 Fighters is not only for patients and families, but also healthcare workers, first responders and others who are “deepest in the trenches of this fight.”
To participate, people simply post notes to the campaign’s Facebook page or tag notes on their own social media page with the hashtag #love4covid19fighters. Stauss Story curates all posts and adds them to the website at covid19compassion.com. Messages can be as simple as a handwritten note saying “You’ve got this” or “We’re thinking of you.”
The campaign has been a family affair for the 48-year-old native of Gothenburg, Nebraska. Her husband, Mark Story, helped get the website up and running. And, because they both have backgrounds in the communication field, they “constantly bounce ideas off one another,” she said.
She asked her 16-year-old twin daughters, Hudson and Campbell, to help come up with a name for the campaign — originally called COVID-19 Compassion — because she wanted them to understand the campaign’s intention and importance.
“I have always stressed the importance of helping others to my children; that above all, we need to be compassionate and reach out to those in need,” she said. “I don’t know if there could be any greater teaching moment for them — and all of us.”
Stauss Story said the campaign has evolved with the pandemic and “is ready to serve as a beacon of hope, inspiration and love to those who need it most.”
She understands the pandemic is overwhelming and has completely upended people’s lives. She knows many people are struggling, and either can’t or don’t know what to do to help those fighting the virus.
“There are some wonderful messages on the website and I cannot thank those enough who submitted them,” she said.
Most of the notes have come from Nebraskans, but a few have come from people elsewhere in the United States, as well as Canada. But more are needed, Stauss Story said.
Overall, she hopes the website will serve as a place where those fighting against the coronavirus will go to “feel our collective messages of love, support, encouragement, appreciation and compassion.”
“More than ever, they need to know that we have their backs, that we are fighting right alongside them,” she said. “While we cannot illustrate this through the power of human touch, we can create one gigantic virtual hug to help them get through the next minute, the next hour, the next day.”
