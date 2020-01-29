My son, Matt, who is 21, was the one who informed me of Kobe Bryant’s passing last Sunday after the helicopter he'd been flying in crashed. Eight others also died, including Bryant's teenage daughter, Gianna.
Matt was shocked by the news. It surprised me at first how profoundly Kobe’s death seemed to affect him when they’d never met. But upon further reflection, I realized something.
Kobe had a hand in building my kid. Of course Matt was shocked.
When my boys were little, they would spend every single summer day running around the neighborhood playing one sport or another.
When they played basketball — their favorite sport — they turned into Shaq, Michael Jordan and, yes, Kobe Bryant when they dribbled that ball. They spent endless hours watching those athletes on TV with their father and trying to mimic those skills when they were out on the court — and off it.
One year, Tyler dressed up as Dr. J for Halloween, while Joe went as Paul Pierce. Matt scored his first broken bone by trying to hang on the rim of his bedroom Nerf hoop. He also scored a broken nose during basketball practice his senior year of high school.
Another example: My kids' baseball hero was Sammy Sosa and they channeled that famous Cubs hitter every time they were at bat. The neighbor kids they played against were St. Louis fans who took the identity of Mark McGwire when it was their turn, creating the infamous (not really) Kirkle/Epp baseball rivalry of Borman Street.
Our scrappy little boys didn’t technically know those baseball players, but they were an integral part of their endless Sandlot-esque games — the games that have become the fuzzy golden memories of their childhood.
So not only did those professional athletes mean something to my kids, but they left a mark that actually changed a tiny part of them. (You know, in ways above and beyond the shouting of “Kobe!” every time they throw something.) They introduced them to something that would give them sportsmanship, teamwork and lifelong friendships.
And now, as I watch Matt finish his undergraduate coursework in sports broadcasting, it’s clear that those players even had a hand in changing the trajectory of his future.
Our kids are “built” by so many different people and experiences. Coaches. Friends. Musicians whose music speaks to our teenagers in a way we cannot. Authors whose stories change the way our children see themselves. Movies that allow their imaginations to run wild.
And yes, athletic superstars.
Thanks, Kobe.
***
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
