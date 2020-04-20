Zoom calls have become the thing in lock down. Whether you use them for work meetings, chatting with friends or for online classes, most of us have become well-acquainted with the platform.
Surprisingly, though, my preschooler has used it more than I have.
First off, she has daily “circle” time via Zoom with her teacher and classmates. It’s adorable to watch the kids get all excited to see their friends and to watch them go through their morning routine from afar. It’s also adorable to listen to my kid ramble incessantly, yelling silliness to her pals while having no idea that the teacher has muted all microphones.
I got complacent and started walking away during these half-hour calls. I mean, what better time for me to accomplish something than when she’s engaged with her preschool class? I started running to my laptop in the next room and really pounding out the work while she took her call. It was a win-win. I could hear her talking and not getting into things, so everything was all good, right?
Wrong.
That might’ve been the case in theory, but not in practice. Because the other day when I popped in to check on her while on one of these calls, she was still standing in the middle of the room where I’d left her — front and center and mugging for the camera. However, she was wearing an entirely different outfit. I’d been gone for five minutes.
Her previous ensemble was lying there, discarded on the floor beside her feet in a careless heap.
OMG. Had my kid just stripped in front of her entire class? I looked at the computer monitor to see that none of the faces in the multiple Zoom boxes looked shocked or horrified. But then again, they’re all kind of numb to the odd behaviors of 4-year-olds because all of them (but the teacher) are 4-year-olds.
I waited until the call ended and asked my daughter about it, but her preschool short-term memory caused her to instead answer with which outfit she wanted to change into before lunch and what shoes were her new favorite. Spoiler: the yellow ones.
Ultimately, I decided to assume the best — that she’d moved out of camera-range while changing — and to just pretend it’d never happened. If I’m wrong, well, sorry if my kid was maybe a little bit naked, Miss Courtney.
She’s also had dance class via Zoom, which is about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Sixteen squares of 3- and 4-year-olds on the computer, each square more adorable than the previous. Some of the kids are eating snacks in chairs — while wearing lovely tutus of course — and not even pretending to dance. Some are straight up dream students, doing choreography on screen as the teacher had intended while some are a hyper-enthusiastic combination of both.
My kid loves to practice the dances, but in between numbers she’s fixated with her image on the screen. Seeing herself seems to motivate her to do things like leap and jump and spin, which leads to stumbles, falls and, eventually, the floor. There she rolls and somersaults before ending up on the rug where she curls up on her side and watches dance class like it’s a binge-worthy Netflix series and she’s needing a bowl of popcorn.
These days are odd and different for all of us, but the unique memories of these times will last a lifetime (whether we like it or not). Just as our parents walked to school in a foot of snow (uphill both ways), when our children’s children complain about dance class, our kids will someday be able to respond with: “I used to have to tap dance on carpet in my mom’s office in front of a computer.”
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
