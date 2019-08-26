The dust has finally settled on what has been this family’s greatest upheaval since we moved to this house.
My children no longer share a room. They finally have their own bedrooms.
Back in 2015, when we moved here, I swore that — barring natural disaster or financial ruin — I would never voluntarily move small children and large furniture again. After all, it’s taken me these nearly five years to forget the trauma of that move.
But then Declan and Mara started inquiring about having their own rooms.
Honestly, I knew when we settled into this home that they wouldn't share a room forever; I knew at some point they would start petitioning for rooms of their own. But I quieted my frayed, relocated nerves by reminding myself that it would be several years from now.
Well, the time has come to pay the ferryman — and he’s charging interest.
Ten days ago, Declan and Mara parted ways. In what seemed like a never-ending process that seemed to happened as quickly as my son could say, “I’ll bring down the first load!,” Mara became the solo occupant of what was once her and her brother’s room.
My husband, Peter, had spent several weekends over the summer preparing Declan’s new quarters. The space had to be transformed from the office/guest room/island of misfit items home into a 9-year-old boy’s dream room.
After hauling everything out, prepping and painting the walls, ordering and assembling the new bunk bed frame, mattress and bedding, young master Declan was ready to claim his kingdom!
His first order of business (after unpacking) was instituting a strict closed-border policy delivered in the form of a carefully written note taped to his bedroom door that stated “Please Knock! P.S. Mara that means YOU!”
And in a singular instance of the pen proving mightier than the sword, his sign transformed what was once a peaceful spatial transition into a heated turf war.
Upon seeing her older brother’s less-than-subtle call for privacy, Mara immediately returned to her own private domain and produced her retaliatory decree in a hastily hand-written scrap paper and taped it to her bedroom door. It read simply, “Knonk Only.” She was in such a huff that none of us has had the courage to tell her she spelled knock wrong.
Declan then escalated things by unveiling a new notice that directed all who wished to enter to knock first and then speak the password.
This was followed by an empty hangman game with no less than 16 blank dashes. Each time Mara wished to enter his room, she had to knock and then guess a letter or solve the puzzle in order to gain passage. (I was given open access — the perks of being the person who has fed, clothed and birthed the inhabitant.) If — or invariably when — she answers or guesses incorrectly, she must wait five minutes before trying again.
It’s maddening — especially considering what I found when I went to tuck Declan in the other night.
When I opened the door — after knocking, of course — I found him and his sister laughing and settling in for a sibling sleepover.
The next day, his password sign was replaced with a two-sided note that read “Welcome” on one side and “Go Away NOW!” on the other.
Don’t send help. Send more tape.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
