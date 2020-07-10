There is a battle raging in my house. And this battle is not happening over curfew, screen time, bed time, slamming the doors too hard or dirty dishes. This battle is happening over toys.
You see, the toys aren’t put away. Or they’re put away in the wrong place. Sometimes they’re spilled all over the floor. Or someone steps on a Lego. (Happened to three different people in one day.) Often, they’re on every floor, every surface in every room of what felt like a pretty big house until we filled it with kids and toys.
Welcome to parenthood, right? Kids just have lots of toys. They play. They leave them out. It seems that 6-year-olds just aren’t capable of understanding the concept of a clean room. But right now in our household, it feels like things have developed beyond “kids and their toys” joking and into The Great Toy Struggle of 2020.
Daily, my wife and I are fighting the kids on putting their toys away, the battle almost feeling like we’re combating the toys themselves.
But really, it’s us.
Well, it’s me. (My wife can escape some blame.) You see, I love toys.
I have always loved toys. When I was little, my older brothers had “Star Wars” toys that I wasn’t allowed to play with. Of course, the minute they were gone, I broke into the basement storage and popped open that Darth Vader case. When I was old enough for my own action figures — Batman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Wars and X-Men, among others — I had plenty. As I got older, my mom wasn’t the kind of parent who threw away, donated or sold all my toys. In fact, she kept them all for me in pristine plastic tubs. I still buy some (though not many) action figures as a collector geek. (Yay, adulthood!) Some are on display. The rest are in tubs, many of which are available to my kids to play with if they want.
Toys are fun. They let you reenact every battle you saw in “Star Wars” or tell your own “What-If?”-style tale with the cast of “The Avengers.” You can create dramatic scenes or just admire how cool they look.
As a dad, I encourage them to get toys. When they got into Transformers, I got them Transformers toys. After they got a set of very cool Playmobil Ghostbusters toys, I went and bought the rest. We have almost every Harry Potter-themed Lego set that exists.
But we never organized them all that well. For the longest time, every toy my boys got went into a nice wooden toy box given to us by their great grandparents. Their sizable collection quickly outgrew it. Plus every time they wanted to play Star Wars, they’d empty the entire toy box onto their floor looking for a couple of action figures.
That wouldn’t work. So we got some plastic bins. I labeled each bin with a logo representing that toy set. But since they are very young, they promptly mixed them all together, creating the mixed up toy box problem all over again, this time distributed to 10 smaller boxes.
So now we have a special situation: There are toys in the toy box and in the organized toy bins. Some, mostly costumes and swords, are in a large bucket. A few are in the basement. There are even some in the garage.
It’s all too much.
As with many things in my parenting life, I’m turning to my own parents for their example. Though my mom let me get plenty of action figures, she made sure I was quite well organized. A few toys lived in my bedroom, but most of them stayed in the basement, tucked away on shelves.
A few days ago, we had yet another “Why can’t you keep your room clean?!” conversation with our kids. After the admonition, my wife stayed in their room and helped clean up. I went online and ordered some plastic bins and some shelving.
I wish our basement were finished (a project for another day), but for now a corner of our bottom floor is being turned into storage, partly for their toys and games and partly for the many things we buy in bulk from Costco.
The bins will get labels. When it’s time to play Batman, we’ll get the Batman bin. (And the Batcave, too.) When they’re done, everything goes back in the bin, which will get stored downstairs.
Anything is better than having the toys get stuffed into the bottom of their closet or cluttering the hallway.
It’ll get me to organize and clean part of the basement, which is a plus. It’ll get me to organize the Costco stuff, too — boxes of macaroni, crackers, tomatoes, ketchup, paper towels and everything else.
Hopefully, it will create a little more harmony in our house. No more trying to find extra space in the boys’ small, shared bedroom. Best of all, no more Lego injuries.
