“Anything you can do I can do better. I can do anything better than you.”
These lyrics — from the Broadway musical “Annie Get Your Gun” by Irving Berlin — play through my head most days thanks to my children.
My son, Declan, and daughter, Mara, are less than two years apart in age, which makes them each other’s best friend, most trusted confidant and partner in crime.
It also makes them each other's fiercest competitor.
The competitive nature of siblings is a built-in component of the relationship. My children are no exception.
Competitive about what, you may ask? Anything. Everything. If there is something that could possibly be measured quantitatively, they want to know who did it better. Not out of a sense of personal accomplishment, but as a form of bragging rights and lording power over the less proficient one. Some examples:
Who ate dinner faster? I’m not complaining about this one. Dinner usually takes these two close to an hour to finish.
Who made the bed the quickest? Again, zero complaints for doing chores quickly.
But then my satisfaction begins to cool...
Who can jump the farthest off the couch? Who can run the fastest through the kitchen? Or the one I wrote about last week — who can stay up the latest? (Declan is currently in the lead having bragged over breakfast the other morning that he stayed up until 1:30 a.m.)
These and several other assorted daredevil competitive feats of theirs have me saying “stop it,” “slow down” and “go to bed” about a hundred times a day.
This last weekend Mara had her end-of-term dance recital. Since her brother was ahead in their up-all-night contest with his ability to fight off sleep past midnight, she was thrilled to show off her skills. Her brother was less than enthusiastic — and understandably so. Most 8-year-old boys would rather not spend a Saturday morning watching an hour of 3- to 7-year-olds dancing — or more accurately watching their neighbor for what to do next — in sparkly tulle-laden costumes choreographed to Disney-esque princess tunes.
And back and forth they go.
Lego construction? Declan takes the crown.
Monkey bars? Mara swings supreme.
Scootering, swinging or playing chess? The top dog changes from day to day.
The good news is that thanks to this competitive spirit, the school workbooks I got to keep them busy over the summer were done by the second week of vacation. Why? Because these two goons wanted to see who could finish faster. I guess I should feel relieved that there’s little room for the feared summer slide.
However, the other side to this silver lining is it leaves me in a tough spot for what they should be working on for the remainder of their break. Maybe I should make finding something to keep them occupied a competition. That should keep them busy for a while.
