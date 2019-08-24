Family hands
PEXELS.COM

It’s been 10 years since I met my husband, Brent. Unlike most traditional first marriages, we each brought a child into the relationship. He had a daughter, Mati, and I had a son, Cameron.

As time went on, we each became a parent to the other's child. But it wasn't always easy and came with its own unique challenges.

A recently held a conversation with someone about my stepdaughter, Mati, missing Mother's Day, and it reminded me about the reality of being a stepparent. We were supposed to have her that weekend, but her mom wanted to switch weekends. When my husband agreed to it, I was crushed. When I spoke up, he didn’t quite understand my pain.

So we decided to interview each other to find out what step-parenting looks like from the other's perspective. We wanted to know each other's thoughts, feelings and struggles. Here are our answers.

1. What do you find most challenging about being a stepparent?

Shea: Your prior life impacts my current life. Our schedules, school events, vacations and so many other things are often dictated by the custody agreement. When we got married at 25, I don’t think I understood the reality of a blended family.

Brent: We are reaching the age where it’s understood that I’m not the biological parent, and my place in the relationship is being questioned. This has been my biggest struggle — what’s my role and place?

2. What makes stepparenting harder than parenting?

Shea: There are things I don’t have a say in. I am expected — and chose — to serve as the parent, but there are times when I am left out of the conversation. I have no real parental rights or claim.

Brent: There is always a question of what that boundary is — whether I’m allowed to say or do certain things. It’s not just at home either. Although I’m “dad,” I still can’t give permission to do certain things.

3. Do you feel guilty about not raising your child with their biological parent?

Shea: Sometimes. Cameron’s dad chose not to be an active participant in his life and I can’t change that, but there is still guilt that they don’t have a relationship.

Brent: No. It is better for Mati to grow up in two happier homes than for her biological mother and I to stay together out of guilt.

4. What do you wish your spouse knew about your experience?

Shea: I find I’m more guarded with my heart when it comes to Mati. A huge fear of mine — particularly early in our marriage — is "What if we divorce?" I’m sure, in my subconscious, that fear made me hesitant, knowing that her love could be revoked.

Brent: I need your help. Sometimes it feels like I’m the only one enforcing the rules, and some days it’s an uphill battle. I can’t always be the enforcer, especially as the stepparent.

5. What do you wish you would have known before becoming a stepparent?

Shea: There are so many things I wish I would have thought about prior to blending our families. If I had to pick one thing though, it would be to discuss and understand each other’s parenting styles and how that works with a blended family — especially when there’s heightened emotions surrounding jealousy, resentment and guilt.

Brent: How to better navigate emotional moments or situations connected to Cameron's biological dad not having a role in his life.

6. What has been the most rewarding thing about being a stepparent?

Shea: Being able to watch her grow and learn. I've loved watching her become her own, strong, capable woman — with just a little bit of me mixed in. She’ll be the only daughter I have; that’s pretty special.

Brent: For me, it’s seeing the connection between Cameron and my family form over the years. He’s a special kid, and I’m glad he’s part of my family. I truly do think of him as mine. It’s something he may not understand until he’s much older.​

***

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription