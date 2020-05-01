After my mother died nearly six years ago, my father took over mail duty, sending birthday cards and the occasional clipping from my hometown newspaper, the Hartford Courant: a review of a book by someone I knew, the obituary of my high school biology teacher, a travel story about a place we visited as a family. I knew his letters by the prescription-pad doctor's scrawl and the umpteen stamps he affixed to the envelope. Never one to let anything go to waste, posts from my dad came wallpapered with stamps he had scavenged from his kitchen's junk drawer: 2-cent, 5-cent, even 15-cent ones, featuring rare birds (and presidents and flowers) that hadn't been seen in ages.
This past December, when a letter arrived with his telltale philatelic flair, I was surprised to see my son's name as the designated recipient. It wasn't Leo's birthday, and Hanukkah had come and gone. What the heck was going on between my 8-year-old son and my 86-year-old father?
It turns out they are pen pals, encouraged, I discovered, by my dad. For his 7th birthday, Leo received a typewriter from Grandpa not long after spying an old Smith Corona at Value Village, a chain of thrift stores where old technology goes to die. A yard sale fanatic, my father found Leo a Remington Rand for 8 bucks. When we last visited Connecticut, we loaded it into our trunk and brought it home to Washington.
Almost immediately, my husband Karl and I heard the familiar clackety-clack coming from Leo's room. He types two-finger-style, like a crack reporter in a Spencer Tracy/Katharine Hepburn movie. ("Hold the presses!") Leo's first letters were to the residents of our building. "Dear neighbor below us. You might now hear a lot of pounding in your apartment. That is me. I have a new typewriter. I'm sorry."
He began writing Hemingway-esque short stories, starring Sergeant Leon and set in World War II. "Sadness engulfed him. He hoped his loving family would survive the mess the Japanese had made in the USA."
These days, it is the dedicated correspondence with my father that keeps those keys clacking. In these new times of social distancing, my son and father have bridged the distance not by Zoom or FaceTime, but with some good old-fashioned snail mail. As our world continues to get smaller, receiving news from afar, a crazy quilt of stamps poking out amid the bills and junk mail, is a bright spot on the map, a constant in an unpredictable world. I'm glad I had the foresight to pick up a book of Forever stamps from the post office to keep things running smoothly on Leo's end.
There's a poignancy to their letters. I find that I am learning more about my father by reading (with Leo's permission) his missives to Leo than I do from what he tells me during our weekly phone calls. It's how I found out about my dad's fender bender. "Guess what?" he began one letter. "I had a little accident with my car." It took six days and $5,130 to fix.
Growing up, my dad was the strong and silent type, so common for men of that generation. Before the coronavirus pandemic travel ban, when I was planning to visit my father's Florida getaway, he wrote to Leo, "Your mom is coming this weekend and I can't wait till she comes. We have a great time together." I have pinned this to my heart.
Their letters are mundane and profound and run the gamut from mishaps to heartache to the weather. Sometimes I'm able to suss out what Leo has written by reading my father's reply. Regarding some schoolyard gossip, my father wrote, "Well, it looks like we both have had an experience with bigmouth people who talk about our relationships with girls." My dad was referring to what he thought was a promising date, his first since my mother's death, until the busybodies around the pool got involved.
Lately, Leo's letters are a small time capsule of coronavirus hardships. He complains about the challenge of finding a typewriter ribbon to replace the one he jammed, "funking" up the stylus to his record player, and having to cancel dinner plans with his friend Claire and her two moms, something to which we were all looking forward. In Leo's last letter, he tried to explain the concept of his school's distance learning. "What about that?!" he added. As with all his letters, he signed off, "Love and for the best, Leo Feldman."
Most important, through their letters, Leo and my dad have forged a bond, a shorthand of sorts, that none of us will ever share. My mother died when Leo was 2, so he has no primary-source memory of her. And although he may not realize it now, Leo is the keeper of my father's precious archive. Love letters for another time.
