Behind Sarah Campa’s kind smile, pain and sadness linger from the loss of her two children.
The 42-year-old mother from Central City, Nebraska, teaches her three other children what she’s learned through tragedy: Help everyone with a smile because you never know what they’re going through.
That philosophy led her to be named the 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the Nebraska Mothers Association.
Campa lost two of her children in a span of five years. Her son, Christian August, died in 2000 during delivery. Her second daughter, Jozie Lee, died nine days after she was born in February 2005.
Her desire to help others is one of the reasons why Campa stood out among other mothers, said Lanae Tryon, vice president of the Nebraska Mothers Association.
“She seems to help people who need help,” Tryon said.
As the Nebraska Mother of the Year, Campa will go to Washington, D.C., for the national American Mothers convention, Tryon said. Campa also plans to meet Nebraska’s senators to discuss the issues of mental health and adoption.
Both of Campa’s children died from a rare genetic disorder called an unbalanced translocation of chromosomes 9 and 18. There was no cure at the time, Campa said.
Her children had weak bones, kidney problems and difficulty breathing, she said. When Jozie Lee was born, she was missing one heart valve, had a misplaced hip and had only one joint in her pinky finger. At a few days old, Jozie Lee also suffered cardiac arrest.
Several years later, on Thanksgiving Day 2013, Campa also lost her father, who struggled with alcohol, to suicide.
For days, Campa stayed in bed, isolating herself from family and friends. Campa said she couldn’t find anyone around her who understood the feeling of losing a child.
“I didn’t know how to act and I didn’t know how to feel. I was scared to feel,” Campa said. “It scared me because my friends were all starting to have babies and it was hard for me to be excited for them.”
Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.
With encouragement from her husband, Tony, who has been with her since high school, and her oldest daughter, Sabel, who is now 22, Campa slowly regained the strength to move forward.
“I honestly felt like I had a choice in life to pick myself up and keep going,” Campa said. “I guess I felt like it was either going to consume me or I had to get out of bed.”
When Campa found out she was pregnant again a few weeks after Jozie Lee died, Campa said she was scared of going through the same experience.
“I cried because I was like, ‘I can’t bury another baby,’ ” Campa said.
She and her husband needed to have some faith. When they found out their third child was healthy, they named the miracle baby “Faith.”
Now 13, Faith is busy with softball, volleyball and dance. Faith has also been something of a big sister to Tatum, the daughter of Campa’s second cousin. Tatum, 11, was adopted after her mother died in 2018 because of medication and heart problems.
Both girls go to Central City Middle School.
The Campas spend time together hiking, bowling and snowboarding. One of the family’s favorite places to visit is Disneyland.
They also have a family tradition of sitting around the dinner table, with the TV turned off, to talk about the highs and lows of their days.
“That’s why it’s hard for me to say I am the Mother of the Year,” Campa said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my husband and my family and my children.”
Years have passed since the death of her two children and her father, but Campa said she doesn’t shy away from openly talking about it to Faith, Tatum or anyone outside of her family.
She said the experience has made her more resilient and inspired her to help those in need.
Outside of her day job as a mortgage loan officer at Archer Credit Union, she participates in her local Elks Club. She is also the vice president of the Merrick County Fitness Board of Directors.
Every Christmas, Campa said she donates money and gifts to families in need.
She and her husband also volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, a place where they stayed when their second daughter was in the hospital.
Being recognized by her community has been an honor, Campa said.
“I don’t think of myself as special,” she said. “I just think what I do is what most people would do.”
Her family and friends are the reasons why she continues live life to the fullest.
“My family is my world,” she said, holding back tears of joy. “I would do anything for them.”
You have to read these stories about amazing local parents:
1 of 11
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
You have to read these stories about amazing local parents
1 of 11
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christie Abdul-Greene was snorkeling in Indonesia when she came across an unpleasant sight: garbage. There was so much that she had to push it out of the way.
It got her thinking about plastic consumption, taking note of the amount her family used at home in Elkhorn. Read the full story here.
CHRISTIE ABDUL-GREENE
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.