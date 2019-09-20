Two weeks ago, I made the grave choice of giving “Downton Abbey” a try to see what “all the hubbub is about.”
As a result, the past couple of weeks have been the most unproductive and sleep-deprived weeks of my life. Even my husband, who was making fun of it at first, got sucked in, warning me that I better turn it off when he went to bed. I reluctantly agreed — until I heard the bedroom door close.
The dialogue in the show is incredible, and there are, frankly, too many good quotes to handle. But one made by the Dowager Violet Crawley — played by the legendary Maggie Smith — was so good, I straightened up in my chair. Her widowed granddaughter Mary feared that, without her husband, she was doomed to be a terrible mother.
The Dowager then said, “My dear, there’s more than one type of good mother.”
It’s such a simple, obvious statement, but one that doesn’t feel so obvious to many of us when we’re in the trenches with our children. The truth is, a good mother comes with all types of personalities, flaws, temperaments, habits, hurts, histories and quirks.
There are loud moms, quiet moms, jovial moms and serious moms. Moms who volunteer at the school bake sale and moms who would rather die first. You’ve got single moms, married moms and married-again moms. Moms who keep the door open, moms who lock it, work-a-lot moms and stay-at-home moms. Moms who toot, moms who pretend they don’t toot, messy moms, pristine moms, moms who go heavy on the eyeliner and moms who only have one stick of eyeliner that expired in the ’90s.
There are the highly involved moms, moms who’d rather not, moms who cook and moms who pop it in the microwave. Moms who wear high heels, moms who wear Nike slides, funny moms, cheesy moms, geeky moms, popular moms, moms who let their kids walk alone to the park and moms who trail behind.
Of course, we have our moms who push college, moms who push travel, moms who don’t push at all, moms who freak, moms who shrug, moms who buy the cool clothes and moms who peruse the garage sales. Moms who spoil, moms who don’t, moms who go overboard on Christmas and moms who can’t even if they wanted to (and they don’t). Moms with a nice car, moms who take the bus, moms who can handle it, moms who need help, organized moms, frazzled moms, moms who wear Gucci, moms who wear jogging pants, moms who cry a lot and moms who keep a stiff upper lip.
There are good moms who homeschool, moms who throw a party on the first day of school, moms who have had enough and lose their temper and moms who just walk away. Moms who are all-natural, moms who buy the giant box of Goldfish, moms who are disabled, moms who run marathons and moms who haven’t worked up a sweat since 2002.
You’ve got moms who pack their child’s lunch, moms who buy hot lunch and moms who get behind on their lunch payments. Moms with look-but-don’t-touch homes, moms with the-whole-neighborhood-hangs-out-here homes, moms with savings accounts, moms in debt, moms who make time for themselves and moms who sometimes crash and burn.
I could go on and on, but you’re probably begging me not to.
The few things we have in common are that we are imperfect, love unconditionally and never abuse. After that, it’s a free-for-all. Because, you see, my dear, there’s more than one type of good mother.
And thank God for that, or we’d all be screwed.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
