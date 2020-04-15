Whether working remotely or out in the world, we’re all spending a lot more time at home lately. I’ve made actual dinners — the kind that come from actual recipes — every single night, which makes me feel like a Betty Crocker/June Cleaver sort of homemaking ninja while it’s happening.
However, once the dishes are put away, the reality is that even in quarantine — and even when I’m leveling up my normal mom game — I’m still managing to be a total Pinterest fail.
For example, on the first nice day of quarantine, I thought it would be fun to have a picnic lunch out on the deck. I smashed together some sandwiches and threw them on a plate with some chips and a juice box and we were ready to get out and enjoy the day. The 4-year-old took her seat at the patio table and was just about to eat when I started opening the big umbrella.
Now, a true Pinterest mom surely would’ve known to go out and prep the site beforehand, but not this slacker. I slowly cranked the umbrella and things began dropping out of the umbrella and onto the table. For some reason, there was a brain delay that kept me cranking as I muttered, “What is that?”
Well, it turns out "that” was a city’s worth of dead stinkbugs that must’ve flown into the umbrella in the fall and were unable to get out. While I cranked, no less than 100 insect corpses rained down on our sandwiches, chips, the table and the kid. Needless to say, the picnic ended with screaming and running — like all good picnics do.
And that’s not all. I’ve started baking more, too. I’ve baked two quarantine cakes so far and both were frosting-less, from a mix and aesthetically unappealing. They were delicious enough for me and mine to binge eat until gone, but definitely not for public visual consumption.
But everyone I follow on Twitter is baking these amazingly beautiful things from scratch — including hot cross buns (I didn’t even know that was a thing; I thought it was just a nursery rhyme), pies and all varieties of homemade bread. These baker folks are hardcore — discussing and analyzing the many secrets of their favorite “sourdough starters.”
Um, what? I don’t even know what that means. For me, sourdough starts at Panera and ends in my belly. I have no idea what their frothy goo bags even have to do with delicious bread.
And the crafts — come on, moms! Why ya gotta be so perfect?
I thought I was being a total Pinterest mom when my kiddo and I did some mixed-medium artwork last week. We painted some papers, molded some Play-Doh and followed it up with some sidewalk chalk. We massaged our creative sides and had some projects to show dad when he got home. Booyah. Nailed it.
Only, the people down the street made these stunning sidewalk chalk masterpieces and a hopscotch board with 200 squares. My co-worker’s kids made adorable bunnies out of empty toilet paper rolls for all of their neighbors. And my friend’s daughter made a hedgehog out of a pine cone — and it looks exactly like a hedgehog.
Suddenly our Play-Doh hot dog — which was just a piece of flesh-colored clay rolled into a sausage-like shape — seemed way less crafty than it had before.
At any rate, I take solace in the fact that my utter inability to rise to supermom status is the one constant in my life that the coronavirus pandemic has not changed.
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
