...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.0 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
I hear, through the baby monitor, my 3-year-old son, Elliott, waking up. I love hearing him wake up, happy to play and hold cute conversations with his stuffed animals or "read" books out loud. On weekends, when my husband and I get to sleep in a little bit, he's eventually joined by his 5-year-old brother. My favorite thing is hearing their deep, hearty belly laughs. Sometimes Sam will climb into Elliott's crib, and we'll hear them jumping around.
Yes, Elliott still sleeps in a crib.
Why? Well, there are a few reasons.
Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.
The first is that he doesn't climb out. In fact, he's never so much as attempted it. There were the couple of times his older brother helped him get out. But as Elliott grew heavier, Sam wasn't able to help. If Elliott had started trying to climb out, we probably would've moved him to a big boy bed to avoid any possible falls or mishaps.
Elliott being in a crib has also been — and continues to be — a good way to make sure he stays in bed at night and sleeps instead of getting up and roaming the house unchecked. He is really good at dragging the kid stool to wherever he needs, snooping through drawers and cabinets and opening snacks all by himself.
And frankly, Elliott is my baby. I'm not entirely sure if we'll have another baby. When Elliott moves out of the crib, will it ever get used again? I don't know the answer to this, which scares me. It's heartbreaking to think of that crib being taken down and stored in the basement. I'm not ready. And he doesn't seem to be either.
But we're getting close.
For his part, Sam was almost 3 when we moved him to a regular bed. And it wasn't because I wanted to. (That first night tucking him into bed outside of his crib was rough for me.) At the time, his baby brother was due in a couple of months and would eventually need the crib.
Those first few weeks included a lot of interruptions at night because Sam would get out of bed and climb into ours. I remember I once found him — during one of my many middle-of-the-night pregnancy bathroom breaks — curled up on the stair landing, fast asleep.
Elliott is potty trained now. He stays dry all night, which means it's important to get to him as soon as possible in the morning so he can go to the bathroom. It's never good hearing him yell, "Mommy! I have to go potty!" first thing in the morning. Half awake, we throw ourselves out of bed, rushing to make sure we get him on the potty in time.
I'm not sure when we'll move him. Our thoughts are sometime this winter — maybe over a long break so we can get used to being woken up a lot by a nighttime visitor.
Sam is pretty excited for Elliott to leave his crib behind. Elliott will be sleeping on the bottom bunk in Sam's room, and he's looking forward to having a little roommate.
I just laugh to myself because, before long, he'll be complaining about how he doesn't want to share a room with his brother. I can already picture it.
I guess one good thing is that when Elliott moves out of his room, it's mine to turn into whatever I want. Art studio? Office? Spare bedroom? The possibilities are endless.
But I'm still not quite ready to go there yet.
1 of 11
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
You have to read these stories about amazing local parents
1 of 11
The difficulty of obtaining breast milk from a milk bank means some moms turn to Facebook. Read the full story here.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christie Abdul-Greene was snorkeling in Indonesia when she came across an unpleasant sight: garbage. There was so much that she had to push it out of the way.
It got her thinking about plastic consumption, taking note of the amount her family used at home in Elkhorn. Read the full story here.
CHRISTIE ABDUL-GREENE
Lincoln mom Erin Konecky was named the 2019 Nebraska Mother of the Year by the American Mothers in Nebraska. After she mistakenly received a card from the state welcoming her newborn months after he died, she helped start a program that sends condolence cards to parents who have experienced infant loss.
Like Wonder Woman combating super villains, Neena Nizar fights to find a cure for Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia, a rare progressive form of dwarfism that afflicts her and the boys, which they were diagnosed with in 2010. For her efforts, she was named the 2018 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Lindsay and Danny Nolan's son, Henry, was born two months early at 2 pounds, 15 ounces. During his two-month stay in the NICU at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Lindsay decided to write and illustrate a book about her experience as a gift for her son. But the project grew to be much bigger.
Summer Miller always worked as a writer or editor, so publishing a book seemed like a natural next step. But with many unfinished books lingering in forgotten computer files, that dream seemed like just that – a dream. That dream finally turned into reality for the Omaha mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.