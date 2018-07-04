Moving to a new house is a big transition for any family. Here's how to approach the task in five organized stages.
The thinking-about-it stage
Start paying close attention to your closets, cupboards, drawers and other storage areas. Items in these spaces typically can be thinned out, one space at a time, over several weeks. As you clean out each area, assess what the items will look like in five or 10 years, whether they'll still be in storage and if they hold any sentimental value. Your answers will help you determine what to keep and what to pack, toss, recycle or give away.
The selling-the-house stage
Cluttered houses don’t sell as well as streamlined homes. Shift your focus to the items that aren’t behind doors. Start clearing your counters and shelves; the tidier your spaces are, the more functional your home will appear to a prospective buyer. Get an outside opinion on what would help make your home show well.
The packing stage
Let the fun begin. You’ve sold the house, and it’s time to pack. Start a few weeks before the move by packing items you don’t use all the time. Storage spaces and linen closets are good starting points. If you pack a weekend or two and then a few boxes every day, it will go fairly smooth. Pack heavy items in small boxes and light items in large boxes. Label the boxes with the contents and their location in the new house. You can also create a system of priority. The ABC method works well. "A" boxes are packed last and opened first; "C" boxes get packed first and unpacked last. As moving day approaches, set aside time to pack your final "A" items. Mark your "A" items so they are easy to find. I like to put a big X on them with blue painter's tape. You and the movers won’t be able to miss that. On the last day, pack an overnight bag with clothes, medicine, toilet paper and toiletries. The day before the move, order groceries online for pickup that evening or the following morning. Delegate the task to a friend.
The moving day stage
You’ll save a lot of time and money by being prepared when the movers arrive. Have all the boxes ready and all the furniture disassembled. Review your system with the movers. This will help ensure that things land in the right space. Plan to feed family and friends who help. The night before a move, you won’t have much in the house, so keep it simple and use paper products. Be sure to make accommodations for young children and pets on moving day to keep them out of the way.
The unpacking stage
After your new space is cleaned, you can start unpacking. Deciding where to put items is the biggest challenge of moving into a new home. Two rules: Keep like items together and place items near point of use. Start with the items in the "A" boxes. Next, stage all your home décor items in one area; this will help you see your options for decorating various spaces.
